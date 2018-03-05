autoevolution
Startech-tuned DB11 V8 Doesn't Feature Any Aston Martin Badges Whatsoever

A member of the Brabus Group, Startech is specialized in exotic vehicles, as well as Chelsea tractors from Jaguar Land Rover and Bentley. The latest tuning package from the Bottrop-based company, however, unleashes the full potential of the Aston Martin DB11 V8, both from a visual point of view and in terms of performance.
First things first, 610 PS (602 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque. That’s how the Startech-tuned grand tourer stands on paper, up from 510 PS (503 hp) and 675 Nm (498 lb-ft) as standard. Impressive as it is, the M177 with the PowerXtra SP610 package is capable of sprinting to 100 kilometers in 3.8 seconds (a tenth quicker), on to a top speed of 310 km/h (193 miles per hour; 6 mph faster).

The tuner is so proud of its achievement, the sill plates and headrests read “Startech Performance 610.” There’s even an engine plaque affixed to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which lists the figures mentioned beforehand and “Startech Performance 610.”

In addition to get-up-and-go, the Startech Aston Martin DB11 V8 also benefits from ultra-luxurious stitching for the seats, carbon fiber accents applied throughout the cabin, and no Aston Martin badges at all. And that’s utmost curious, more so if you bear in mind that the Startech-modified Bentayga retains all of its Bentley badges.

In the visual department, the first detail that catches one’s attention is the design of the wheels. Customers are offered black-polished Monostar M wheels, measuring 9x21 inches up front an 11.5x21 inches at the rear. Further upping the ante, carbon fiber add-ons can be fitted to the front bumper, side skirts, rear end, and diffuser.

Care to guess how much the trapezoidal-shaped exhaust tips cost? On Startech’s website, a set of two is listed at €6,188. The PowerXtra SP610 performance upgrade for the M177 V8 is even more costly, retailing at €7,735 including VAT.

In addition to the Aston Martin, the Startech stand at the 88th Geneva Motor Show will also include an out-of-this-world Range Rover Velar equipped with a widebody kit.
