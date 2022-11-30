Alfa Romeo Periscopica 3D Project Imagines the Return of Mid-Engine Sportiness

The sporty premium Italian automaker is currently preoccupied with three things alone. Those would be the all-new, sustainable Tonale subcompact crossover SUV, as well as the recent facelift of the eternal Giulia sedan and Stelvio compact CUV.
But that is only happening in the real world. Over across the alternative universe of the virtual automotive realm, though, there are much cooler dreams being imagined into 3D ‘reality.’ So, here is Jérôme Berthelot, the digital creator better known as jeromebthl on social media, who jumped at the chance of a 3D collaboration with Aditya Narayan (aka aditya__narayan).
And do not think for a moment these folks are just digital castle builders with easy access to a CGI brush, or two. Instead, Berthelot also doubles as a product designer at l’EDNA, not just as a virtual artist. Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan is a real-world designer at Ford California, who loves fishes, and is also the initial mastermind behind this stunning creation, dubbed ‘Alfa Romeo Periscopica.’
Looking like a proper homage to Italian mid-engine sportiness (you can also swap that last word for ‘sexiness,’ or an Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale revival), this supercar trumps the feeble Alfa Romeo 4C reinvention ideas with a strike at core flagship levels. Unfortunately, it is merely wishful thinking, so there are no juicy technical details.
At least not officially, as we can easily see the bare-essentials cockpit has a stick shift, space for two people, a quirky bubbly design for the dashboard, and proper open-top credentials. As for the exterior, where do we begin – at the ‘we dropped jaws’ moment when we first saw this project or at the Himalayan level of appreciation for the little or big details, from the two-tone appearance to the modern yet retro Alfa styling DNA?
Well, perhaps I would better let the CGI 3D gallery do the talking, instead!
