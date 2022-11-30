Street Artist Alec Monopoly’s Expensive Cars Now Feature His Signature Art All Over

Street artist Alec Monopoly is famous for his colorful, lively art. And now his Ferrari F8 Tributo and Rolls-Royce Cullinan proudly wear his signature art all over their exterior.
New York street artist Alec Monopoly, whose real name is Alec Andon, stores a lot of his cars at his mansion in Miami, Florida. And on Tuesday, November 29, the artist touched down in Miami and he couldn’t wait to see his cars. But they now come with a twist – because his red Ferrari F8 Tributo and his black Rolls-Royce Cullinan have received some updates on their bodywork.
Now no one can mistake his expensive vehicles, because they come with his signature graffiti art all over them, in vibrant colors. They obviously now feature Monopoly’s famous character, Mr. Monopoly, Alec’s name, and some Monopoly money.
And while purists everywhere will not like what the street artist did to the cars, he seems to be incredibly pleased with the results. In a video shared on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, he said that "the fleet is starting to take shape," as he shared a look at the F8 Tributo and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. He also seems to own not one, but two Cullinans, one of them still maintaining its original black exterior. At least for the time being.
Shortly after his arrival, he hopped behind the wheel of the F8 Tributo and took it for a spin. This isn’t the first time the street artist has left his Ferrari for a long period of time, but he always seems to have a lot of fun with it.
Alec Monopoly arrived in Florida on Tuesday in a private jet. He chartered a plane from Blade, as a “last-minute win.” The company also offers direct helicopter transfers from Manhattan, New York to the private hangar, landing right next to the jet, which Alec also benefited from, as you can see in our gallery.
The street artist is currently in Miami for the Miami Art Basel which starts on December 1. And the art show will feature some cut-up vintage Rolls-Royces, obviously, in his original, vibrant style.
