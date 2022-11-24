Alfa Romeo Montreal EV Is a Respawned, Rare 2+2 Coupe Worthy of the Electrified Age

Alfa Romeo has been on quite a roll recently. Especially if we consider today's infinitesimal model line.
The range is composed solely of a compact executive sedan (Giulia), a compact luxury crossover SUV (Stelvio), and a newly introduced subcompact CUV (Tonale). It is true, Giulia and Stelvio just got updated, while the little Tonale has been blessed with “efficient sportiness,” aka the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4. And it also has a rebadged sibling over in America, the Dodge Hornet.
But other than that, no feisty station wagons are coming, no pickup trucks are being imagined, and – above all – there is no true sports car with just two doors anywhere in sight. At least not in the real world, because across the virtual realm, someone just thought about an underappreciated coupe that once had Tipo 33-derived V8 muscle under the hood, plus a 2+2 seat arrangement.
Some might even say the Alfa Romeo Montreal is one of the most underrated and overlooked models produced by the premium Italian sports car brand, so no wonder there are only a handful of examples in the United States. Alas, if we had our way – and the option to make this wishful thinking restomod project a reality –, that would probably change, and quickly.
Meanwhile, let us meet up with Kit-Core, the virtual artist better known as _kit_core on social media, who recently took up a rendering design challenge and then expanded on the EV subject. The result is a stunning rebirth for the Alfa Romeo Montreal sports car that was initially penned by none other than Marcello Gandini, while he was at Bertone, which is also where the original was assembled.
This reinvented Montreal, meanwhile, has a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, a sculpted widebody stance, and some extreme aerodynamic elements – so even though its classic looks have been well preserved, there is no doubt this thing is as modern as it gets. And, by the way, do take a hint – that cap at the rear is destined for charging, not for gasoline refills!
But other than that, no feisty station wagons are coming, no pickup trucks are being imagined, and – above all – there is no true sports car with just two doors anywhere in sight. At least not in the real world, because across the virtual realm, someone just thought about an underappreciated coupe that once had Tipo 33-derived V8 muscle under the hood, plus a 2+2 seat arrangement.
Some might even say the Alfa Romeo Montreal is one of the most underrated and overlooked models produced by the premium Italian sports car brand, so no wonder there are only a handful of examples in the United States. Alas, if we had our way – and the option to make this wishful thinking restomod project a reality –, that would probably change, and quickly.
Meanwhile, let us meet up with Kit-Core, the virtual artist better known as _kit_core on social media, who recently took up a rendering design challenge and then expanded on the EV subject. The result is a stunning rebirth for the Alfa Romeo Montreal sports car that was initially penned by none other than Marcello Gandini, while he was at Bertone, which is also where the original was assembled.
This reinvented Montreal, meanwhile, has a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, a sculpted widebody stance, and some extreme aerodynamic elements – so even though its classic looks have been well preserved, there is no doubt this thing is as modern as it gets. And, by the way, do take a hint – that cap at the rear is destined for charging, not for gasoline refills!