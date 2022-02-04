Mk IV Toyota Supra Æ100 Looks Stunningly Remastered in Red or Silver Asakusa CGI

It is truly a great feeling when you rediscover something cool. Such as a former Honda designer’s stunning Toyota Supra Mk IV (aka A80) tribute that just kept on growing and evolving.
The first time we noticed Giulio Partisani’s creation (back then he was a Tokyo-based Honda designer) was in 2019. He digitally imagined a possible Supra Mk V with inspiration from Mazda’s RX-Vision concept. And it looked great.
But he was seemingly not satisfied with the result. So, back in 2020, we revisited the project to notice how it further evolved into a mesmerizing black monster. Now, jump to present time, and the artist better known as oct8n is focusing on his virtual label “Octon: Creative Dungeon.” Luckily, that’s not all, as his digital project not only has received a proper name (aka “Supra Æ100”). But it also got remastered to further entice us with its retro-futuristic A80 vibes.
Naturally, the crowd keeps on chanting that it is something that should have arrived on the market instead of the BMW-co-developed GR Supra. Frankly, the rants (while true, here and there) are getting older by the minute. Yes, the J29/DB does not have an “A90” internal designation. Yes, it has a BMW-sourced inline-six engine instead of the legendary 2JZ. And it is built in Austria!
People need to get over it because challenging times await them. Those are spelled with customized 2023 Nissan Z letters. Alas, we also think that such digital creations, like the Supra Æ100 we see here evolving, warrant just as much attention. For one purpose alone: restomodding. Well, imagine if someone took a Supra Mk IV apart and gave it such stunning looks, along with updated hardware.
Unfortunately, it continues to remain crimson, black, or silver wishful thinking. But at least it dwells around the traditional Asakusa parts of Tokyo. With a little help from an equally talented pixel master - Jérôme Berthelot (aka jeromebthl), who did the Keyshot full CGI transition into a seemingly real-world environment! And it looks gorgeous.
But he was seemingly not satisfied with the result. So, back in 2020, we revisited the project to notice how it further evolved into a mesmerizing black monster. Now, jump to present time, and the artist better known as oct8n is focusing on his virtual label “Octon: Creative Dungeon.” Luckily, that’s not all, as his digital project not only has received a proper name (aka “Supra Æ100”). But it also got remastered to further entice us with its retro-futuristic A80 vibes.
Naturally, the crowd keeps on chanting that it is something that should have arrived on the market instead of the BMW-co-developed GR Supra. Frankly, the rants (while true, here and there) are getting older by the minute. Yes, the J29/DB does not have an “A90” internal designation. Yes, it has a BMW-sourced inline-six engine instead of the legendary 2JZ. And it is built in Austria!
People need to get over it because challenging times await them. Those are spelled with customized 2023 Nissan Z letters. Alas, we also think that such digital creations, like the Supra Æ100 we see here evolving, warrant just as much attention. For one purpose alone: restomodding. Well, imagine if someone took a Supra Mk IV apart and gave it such stunning looks, along with updated hardware.
Unfortunately, it continues to remain crimson, black, or silver wishful thinking. But at least it dwells around the traditional Asakusa parts of Tokyo. With a little help from an equally talented pixel master - Jérôme Berthelot (aka jeromebthl), who did the Keyshot full CGI transition into a seemingly real-world environment! And it looks gorgeous.