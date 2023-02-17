Abandoned 1976 Ford F-100 Can Run and Drive, Prefers Donuts

The 1976 Ford F-100 Ranger XLT might have come out more than four decades ago, but its handsome yet rugged looks still appeal to most classic car enthusiasts. Ford designed this vintage hauler to appeal aesthetically and thrive in the fields as a workhorse. Therefore, 47 years later, it's no surprise that someone would find value in this truck regardless of its condition.

10 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Mortske Repair