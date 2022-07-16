1952 Ford F-1 Truck Gets First Wash in Decades, Becomes Stunning Survivor

America's best-selling vehicle and pickup truck for decades now, the Ford F-Series can brag about a 75-year-old legacy as of 2022. Because it all started in late 1947 when the first-gen F-Series arrived to replace the truck based on the company's full-size car.
Kept in production until 1952, the original F-Series gained several updates in almost five years, but it soldiered on as a spartan, no-frills pickup. Simply because automakers weren't concerned about offering creature comforts in trucks back in the day.
But even so, it's a popular hauler with classic car enthusiasts nowadays. And because it's not very expensive, it's also a popular restomod platform. And I have to admit that while I like them restored to original specifications, I'm a sucker for slammed trucks with modern crate engines under their hoods.
But I'm not here to discuss polished restorations or beefed-up restomods. I'm here to show you one of the coolest first-gen F-Series survivors out there. And it should look familiar to you, because I've already covered this 1952 F-1 when it was taken out of storage back in June 2022.
This hauler has been in the same family since new, being passed down four generations. But like many classics of this type, it spent a lot of time in storage. It's unclear how long, but based on the way it looked when it came out of the barn, it probably sat for a few good decades behind closed doors.
But it emerged in solid condition, with minimal rust and a solid inline-six engine that fired up with just a bit of work. It's been a month since the F-1 was revived and YouTube's "Sleeperdude" decided it's time for the truck to get its first cleaning in decades. And with all the dirt and grime washed away, the owner applied a coating of linseed oil to gloss up the old paint. Just like hot-rodders used to do back in the day.
And the result is downright fabulous, as the old green paint shines again and the rusty front grille stands out thanks to its brown/orange tint. It's the kind of look some people would pay a lot of cash to get on their rat rods. And needless to say, it's one of those classics I'm hoping it won't be restored.
Sure, it needs a revamp under the hood, new brakes, and a refreshed interior, but it's extremely cool as it is right now. Check it out in the video below.
