1952 Ford F-1 Truck Gets First Wash in Decades, Becomes Stunning Survivor

More on this:

1 Matt LeBlanc's "Unsellable" Porsche 930 Slantnose Has a New Owner, Gets Dry Ice Cleaning

2 Disgusting 1966 Mercury Montclair Barn Find Gets First Wash in 26 Years

3 1951 Studebaker Land Cruiser Barn Find Gets First Wash in Years, Reveals Cool Patina

4 1932 Ford Model B Truck Rolls Out of Long-Term Storage, It's a Fantastic Survivor

5 1972 Pontiac LeMans Spent 20 Years in a Barn, Gets First Wash and Drive