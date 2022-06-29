1951 Studebaker Land Cruiser Barn Find Gets First Wash in Years, Reveals Cool Patina

Dead and buried since 1967, Studebaker left a few cool classic cars behind. The Avanti is perhaps the most iconic, but the Champion and the Hawk series are also popular with fans of the brand. But the company's history extends well beyond these nameplates.
The Land Cruiser is one of those models that doesn't get as much attention as it deserves. And yes, Studebaker used the Land Cruiser nameplate long before Toyota started using it in 1954.
Specifically, the American company launched the Land Cruiser at the 1933 Chigaco World Fair. A streamlined sedan inspired by the fabulous Pierce-Arrow Silver Arrow concept, the Land Cruiser remained in production until the early 1940s, when the U.S. joined World War II.
The nameplate returned in 1947 when Studebaker revamped its entire lineup. While most carmakers were still selling pre-WWII designs, Studebaker came up with a completely new body, which was considered revolutionary at the time.
As Detroit launched all-new cars in 1949, Studebaker redesigned the Land Cruiser again in 1950, this time around to fit in the company's "Next Look in Cars" design strategy. The sedan gained the "bullet-nose" front fascia that also adorned the Champion and Commander, a look that was considered very radical for the era.
The Land Cruiser was redesigned one last time for the 1953 model year, a couple of years before the name retired for good.
Come 2022 and the Land Cruiser is nowhere near as popular as the Golden Hawk, Champion, and Avanti, but that's not to say that the name has been forgotten by diehard enthusiasts. Restored Land Cruisers do pop up for sale from time to time, while others come out of long-term storage looking for new owners.
This 1951 metallic blue example is one of those cars. And you've probably seen it before because we featured it when it was rescued after an unspecified number of years in a barn.
One of those cool "bullet-nose" examples, this Land Cruiser also sports a numbers-matching V8 under the hood. And this is a big deal because it's one of the first Studebakers that was fitted with the company's first V8.
Having seen the 233-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) mill come back to life, now it's time to see it get a proper cleaning inside and out, as well as a long drive around the block. Yup, this old Stude is a bit rusty and a long way from becoming a road-worthy classic, but the faded blue paint, the green hood, and the surface rust on the fenders make for a very cool patina. My kind of barn find.
