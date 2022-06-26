1972 Pontiac LeMans Spent 20 Years in a Barn, Gets First Wash and Drive

The GTO may be the most desirable Pontiac of the 1970s, but the LeMans is just as cool in terms of design and performance. And while they're not as valuable as other muscle cars from the era, I think barn-found examples are totally worth saving. Even if they were built during the early days of the Malaise Era.
Earlier in June 2022, I reported about a 1972 LeMans that the folks over at YouTube's "Restored" got out of a collapsing barn. The car has been sitting in there for about 20 years and it was covered in all sorts of junk.
But even though it had been parked in 2002, mostly because the original owner could no longer drive it, the LeMans appeared to be in pretty good condition. On top of that, it had been in the same family since new and it had a numbers-matching V8 under the hood.
Unlike other barn or yard finds the crew usually stumbles upon, this Poncho wasn't for sale. The owner's son-in-law wanted to get it out of the barn after a whopping two decades, have it fixed, and put it back on the road. We've already seen the rescue video, so now it's time to watch this LeMans have its V8 repaired and take its first drive in 20 years.
The V8 needs a bit of work to fire up again and run without leaking, but the guys get the job done. Sure, this Pontiac is not yet road-worthy, but it has what it takes to take a short drive to a car wash. Yup, we're also getting a first wash bonus, which reveals the true state of the Pontiac's sheet metal.
And it's quite a nice surprise really. Not only the body panels are still straight as an arrow, but the Springfield Green paint is still in excellent condition and will probably shine like new with a bit of buffing. And there's very little surface rust to worry about.
While it might not be as powerful as its older siblings this LeMans is definitely a worthy candidate for a thorough refresh or even a full-blown restoration.
In 1972, the final year of the third-generation LeMans, the midsize was available with a 350-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) V8 good for up to 175 horsepower, a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) mill rated at 250 horses, and a 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) unit that came up with 300 horsepower on tap in HO form.
But even though it had been parked in 2002, mostly because the original owner could no longer drive it, the LeMans appeared to be in pretty good condition. On top of that, it had been in the same family since new and it had a numbers-matching V8 under the hood.
Unlike other barn or yard finds the crew usually stumbles upon, this Poncho wasn't for sale. The owner's son-in-law wanted to get it out of the barn after a whopping two decades, have it fixed, and put it back on the road. We've already seen the rescue video, so now it's time to watch this LeMans have its V8 repaired and take its first drive in 20 years.
The V8 needs a bit of work to fire up again and run without leaking, but the guys get the job done. Sure, this Pontiac is not yet road-worthy, but it has what it takes to take a short drive to a car wash. Yup, we're also getting a first wash bonus, which reveals the true state of the Pontiac's sheet metal.
And it's quite a nice surprise really. Not only the body panels are still straight as an arrow, but the Springfield Green paint is still in excellent condition and will probably shine like new with a bit of buffing. And there's very little surface rust to worry about.
While it might not be as powerful as its older siblings this LeMans is definitely a worthy candidate for a thorough refresh or even a full-blown restoration.
In 1972, the final year of the third-generation LeMans, the midsize was available with a 350-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) V8 good for up to 175 horsepower, a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) mill rated at 250 horses, and a 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) unit that came up with 300 horsepower on tap in HO form.