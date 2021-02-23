The King Is Dead, Long Live the King: EarthRoamer XV-LTS Has Been Discontinued

5 Artist Makes 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 More Like a Muscle Car With GT500 Features

4 All Original 1972 Ford F-250 Barn Find Parked Since 1985 Starts Right Away

3 The King Is Dead, Long Live the King: EarthRoamer XV-LTS Has Been Discontinued

2 This Custom 1956 Ford F-100 Is 20 Years Old, Still Makes Jaws Drop

More on this:

1976 Ford Bronco Ranger Looks Really Handsome After Frame-On Restoration

A blend of mostly original and a bit of new. That’s how I would describe this Bronco with Midnight Blue paintwork, which has racked up 61,860 miles (99,554 kilometers) on the original frame, transmission, and engine. 36 photos SUV .



“The stripes are readily available and can be applied if the new owner desires,” explains the seller. Refinished in the original color following a frame-on restoration, the



Just like the body shell and ladder frame, the hardtop was refinished as well. Even the four-slot wheels have been blasted and powder-coated white for a period-correct presentation. New rubber for the top and doors, replacement chrome bumpers, the original glass with minor scratches in the windshield, and the factory swing-away spare tire carrier are also worth mentioning.



Currently sitting at $30,600 with five days of bidding left, the



From a mechanical standpoint, you’re looking at power disc brakes with a brand-new booster and master cylinder. The stance is achieved with the help of a Wild Horses 2.5-inch (63.5-mm) suspension kit and 31-inch tires. As part of the restoration, the tie-rod ends have been replaced along with the C-bushings.



A 45-year-old truck that’s certain to please the most pretentious collector out there, this Bronco relies on a tried-and-true 302 that sports new hoses, belts, plugs, and wiring. Capable of 125 horsepower and 220 pound-feet (298 Nm) of torque at the flywheel, the V8 engine is connected to a C4 automatic tranny which spins a Dana 20 transfer case with a 2.34:1 low range.



Listed by “tclement1000” on eBay with no reserve attached to it, chassis number U15GL875225 is an uncut example of 15,256 units produced for the 1976 model year. The Bronco left the Wayne assembly plant in Michigan with the highest-level trim option, namely the Ranger Package that included stripes on the hood and the sides of the body-on-frame“The stripes are readily available and can be applied if the new owner desires,” explains the seller. Refinished in the original color following a frame-on restoration, the Bronco further includes houndstooth inserts on the front seats and rear bench, rear quarter panels, and door cards. The seats were reupholstered with OEM fabric by a custom upholstery shop.Just like the body shell and ladder frame, the hardtop was refinished as well. Even the four-slot wheels have been blasted and powder-coated white for a period-correct presentation. New rubber for the top and doors, replacement chrome bumpers, the original glass with minor scratches in the windshield, and the factory swing-away spare tire carrier are also worth mentioning.Currently sitting at $30,600 with five days of bidding left, the Bronco rocks custom-made carpets for the interior, new seat belts, the original paint on the dashboard, original AM radio and speaker, and an old-school FM modulator. The two-spoke steering wheel shows a lovely patina, and according to the seller, OEM hubcaps are available at an additional cost.From a mechanical standpoint, you’re looking at power disc brakes with a brand-new booster and master cylinder. The stance is achieved with the help of a Wild Horses 2.5-inch (63.5-mm) suspension kit and 31-inch tires. As part of the restoration, the tie-rod ends have been replaced along with the C-bushings.A 45-year-old truck that’s certain to please the most pretentious collector out there, this Bronco relies on a tried-and-true 302 that sports new hoses, belts, plugs, and wiring. Capable of 125 horsepower and 220 pound-feet (298 Nm) of torque at the flywheel, the V8 engine is connected to a C4 automatic tranny which spins a Dana 20 transfer case with a 2.34:1 low range.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.