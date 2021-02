All Original 1972 Ford F-250 Barn Find Parked Since 1985 Starts Right Away

The 1972 Ford F-250 that you see here has recently been discovered in storage, sitting since 1985 and coming in a rather surprising condition.“[It] was stored in my building out of the sun and rain since 1985,” the Craigslist owner explains in a recent ad, guaranteeing the “original upholstery is perfect.” Truth be told, the seller hasn’t provided too many photos with the interior, but from a couple of pictures included in the listing, it does look in good shape, though we wouldn’t go as far as calling it perfect.The good news is the 360ci (5.9-liter) under the hoot is paired with an automatic transmission, and the truck features power steering, power brakes, and factory air conditioning.As you can easily tell from the photos in the gallery, the body looks in good condition, and the owner explains that some fixes here and there would be required.“[The] body is great but not perfect, the camper shell [is] intact,” they say. “The bed is in amazing shape.”Needless to say, the truck needs new brakes, given it’s been sitting for so long, and other improvements are likely to be required too. That’s why we recommend a close inspection before buying, with the truck parked in Clearlake Oaks if you want to check it out in person.The truck comes with the original pink slip, but unfortunately, we’re not being provided with essential information, such as the mileage. A photo published by the seller showing the odometer has potato quality and the actual figure can barely be seen.Asking $7,200 for this F-250 truck might be a little too ambitious, but everything depends on how many fixes it needs to be brought back on the road. Nevertheless, it’s still an awesome barn find, especially given its good condition all around.