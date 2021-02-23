The King Is Dead, Long Live the King: EarthRoamer XV-LTS Has Been Discontinued

Folks, we're talking about the EarthRoamer XV-LTS, a vehicle you may or not be familiar. Today, we're here to inform you of the iconic ride that once was being built by the famed manufacturer.
Since 1998, EarthRoamer founder Bill Swails had been looking to build an expedition vehicle capable of taking him to the farthest and most remote reach of this Earth. By 2003 that dream had become a reality with the XV-LT, and a brand was born.
Over the years, design improvements have led to the XV-LTS, a now-discontinued vehicle, that still has brothers and sisters alive and doing fine. Heck, some are being sold years after being used, with only a third of their vehicle value being lost. So, what was so special about the XV-LTS? Read on to find out.
To make sure this vehicle could take you anywhere you wanted to go, the team put together a set of wheels and tires as well as a suspension that would maximize clearance, approach, departure, and break-over angles to record highs for a truck camper. As standard, the XV-LTS featured 41-inch military tires on bead lock wheels.
One of the reasons why EarthRoamer is so appreciated today is in part due to its nature of creating a vehicle that can handle off-grid life for a decent amount of time. The main system at hand is that of solar power, which is controlled though intricate electrical gear. Waterworks, on the other hand, are covered by a massive 90-gallon (340-liter) fresh water supply, enough to last for days if not weeks. All of this is able to be winterized at a moment's notice. The heating systems too are obviously in place to keep you on the road for as long as you’d like.
The bedroom includes a king-size memory foam bed in the overhead bunk area, always prepared and requiring no folding or unfolding of components, a TV, and a skylight for some stargazing. Another feature that was to be found in the LTS is a massive bathroom. Honestly, it’s large enough to include two adults at the same time and is equipped with a toilet, sink and faucet, and molded gel-coated wet-bath.
The kitchen packs a 2-burner stove, deep basin sink, fridge/freezer, and plenty of available storage space. Part two of the kitchen would be the dining room, but this is one and the same with the living room I already mentioned.
living space the LTS offered was the exterior. After all, what’s the point in owning a vehicle that is perfectly adapted for the outdoors if it doesn’t offer outdoor amenities as well. Not to worry, the LTS included an exterior kitchen with a grill, electric awnings, and LED lights all around the camper.
To say that these were the only features you could have found in an LTS is a lie. The truth is that this vehicle remained at the top of its class for so long because it offered more extras than could fit in a single article.
Nonetheless, if you feel that you want to find one of these behemoths, there seem to be plenty of used options for sale. However, be prepared to shell out at least $40,000 for one.
Since 1998, EarthRoamer founder Bill Swails had been looking to build an expedition vehicle capable of taking him to the farthest and most remote reach of this Earth. By 2003 that dream had become a reality with the XV-LT, and a brand was born.
Over the years, design improvements have led to the XV-LTS, a now-discontinued vehicle, that still has brothers and sisters alive and doing fine. Heck, some are being sold years after being used, with only a third of their vehicle value being lost. So, what was so special about the XV-LTS? Read on to find out.
To make sure this vehicle could take you anywhere you wanted to go, the team put together a set of wheels and tires as well as a suspension that would maximize clearance, approach, departure, and break-over angles to record highs for a truck camper. As standard, the XV-LTS featured 41-inch military tires on bead lock wheels.
One of the reasons why EarthRoamer is so appreciated today is in part due to its nature of creating a vehicle that can handle off-grid life for a decent amount of time. The main system at hand is that of solar power, which is controlled though intricate electrical gear. Waterworks, on the other hand, are covered by a massive 90-gallon (340-liter) fresh water supply, enough to last for days if not weeks. All of this is able to be winterized at a moment's notice. The heating systems too are obviously in place to keep you on the road for as long as you’d like.
The bedroom includes a king-size memory foam bed in the overhead bunk area, always prepared and requiring no folding or unfolding of components, a TV, and a skylight for some stargazing. Another feature that was to be found in the LTS is a massive bathroom. Honestly, it’s large enough to include two adults at the same time and is equipped with a toilet, sink and faucet, and molded gel-coated wet-bath.
The kitchen packs a 2-burner stove, deep basin sink, fridge/freezer, and plenty of available storage space. Part two of the kitchen would be the dining room, but this is one and the same with the living room I already mentioned.
living space the LTS offered was the exterior. After all, what’s the point in owning a vehicle that is perfectly adapted for the outdoors if it doesn’t offer outdoor amenities as well. Not to worry, the LTS included an exterior kitchen with a grill, electric awnings, and LED lights all around the camper.
To say that these were the only features you could have found in an LTS is a lie. The truth is that this vehicle remained at the top of its class for so long because it offered more extras than could fit in a single article.
Nonetheless, if you feel that you want to find one of these behemoths, there seem to be plenty of used options for sale. However, be prepared to shell out at least $40,000 for one.