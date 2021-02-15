Lance 820 Short Bed Truck Camper Will Have You Covered for Years to Come

Folks, in the spirit of Truck Month here on autoevolution, I decided to bring to your attention one of the most equipped and able short-bed truck campers I could find. It’s called the Lance 825 truck camper from, you guessed it, Lance Camper.
Never heard of this team? I’m sure your parents and grandparents have. The company has been around since 1965, which puts it in the same ranks as all the other greats like Winnebago and Airstream. Since its beginnings, Lance has perfected its own art and now offers vehicles like those we see in the gallery. Take a look if you haven’t done so already but continue reading to discover some essentials you can’t see in the images.
To get an idea of what we’re dealing with, I'm going to run through the dimensions quickly. Overall, the floor length is 8.5 ft (2.6 m) and the interior height is 77 in (1.95 m), out of a total exterior length of 16.25 ft (4.95 m) and width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). All in all, these dimensions outline a camper with a dry weight of just 1,837 lb (833 kg) and enough amenities to keep up to five people happy.
the essentials. However, even once this effort is made, an equally long list of optional equipment will be calling for your attention.
To kick things off, the restroom facilities includes a plastic marine toilet with foot pedal flush, standing shower with sliding bath door, and a dual pane skylight overhead. There’s also ducted heating in the space, so you won’t be showering in any subzero temperatures.
For the cabover space, which is reserved solely for the bedroom, we find all the necessary furnishings to allow guests to feel as comfortable as possible. A queen-sized bed and spread are standard, and so are the open wire overhead shelves. LED reading lights and a privacy curtain help give this space an intimate feel. There’s also another skylight overhead plus east/ west windows, so you can just sit in bed and enjoy the sunrise.
The next point of interest is the dining room. Here, booth seating and a table can easily transform into another sleeping area. All along the camper, we also find ample storage space for anything else you may need to bring along. Heck, bring an oven while you’re at it.
Now, if you’re worried that this camper won’t offer you the comfort you need on this and many other trips you have in mind, don’t be. With a history as ample as this team’s and the wide range of systems found aboard, the 820 will have you covered for years to come. But be warned, if you try and pick one up, you’ll have to go through a dealership, so do shop around for the best price as they will vary. Consider buying a used model too, they should be just as capable at nearly half the price.
Never heard of this team? I’m sure your parents and grandparents have. The company has been around since 1965, which puts it in the same ranks as all the other greats like Winnebago and Airstream. Since its beginnings, Lance has perfected its own art and now offers vehicles like those we see in the gallery. Take a look if you haven’t done so already but continue reading to discover some essentials you can’t see in the images.
To get an idea of what we’re dealing with, I'm going to run through the dimensions quickly. Overall, the floor length is 8.5 ft (2.6 m) and the interior height is 77 in (1.95 m), out of a total exterior length of 16.25 ft (4.95 m) and width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). All in all, these dimensions outline a camper with a dry weight of just 1,837 lb (833 kg) and enough amenities to keep up to five people happy.
the essentials. However, even once this effort is made, an equally long list of optional equipment will be calling for your attention.
To kick things off, the restroom facilities includes a plastic marine toilet with foot pedal flush, standing shower with sliding bath door, and a dual pane skylight overhead. There’s also ducted heating in the space, so you won’t be showering in any subzero temperatures.
For the cabover space, which is reserved solely for the bedroom, we find all the necessary furnishings to allow guests to feel as comfortable as possible. A queen-sized bed and spread are standard, and so are the open wire overhead shelves. LED reading lights and a privacy curtain help give this space an intimate feel. There’s also another skylight overhead plus east/ west windows, so you can just sit in bed and enjoy the sunrise.
The next point of interest is the dining room. Here, booth seating and a table can easily transform into another sleeping area. All along the camper, we also find ample storage space for anything else you may need to bring along. Heck, bring an oven while you’re at it.
Now, if you’re worried that this camper won’t offer you the comfort you need on this and many other trips you have in mind, don’t be. With a history as ample as this team’s and the wide range of systems found aboard, the 820 will have you covered for years to come. But be warned, if you try and pick one up, you’ll have to go through a dealership, so do shop around for the best price as they will vary. Consider buying a used model too, they should be just as capable at nearly half the price.