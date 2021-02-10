Winnebago Voyage Out to Crush Fifth Wheel Competitors, Can Sleep Eight People

To answer this question, check out your local country and state guidelines. If you find out you’re able to travel in something like this, the Voyage Fifth Wheel from Winnebago has everything you need to get a bit of freedom back. Oh, and it can offer that freedom for up to eight people at once.
Before we get into what the Voyage can offer you on your next excursion, let’s first look at the team that put this amazing tool at our disposal. Winnebago is a name that our parents and even grandparents have heard of, so it makes sense to introduce the newer generations to the wonders of the Winnebago lifestyle. After all, 55 years of experience can be felt in every single one of the products they release.
The Voyage is no different. All that knowledge and countless trials and tribulations over half a century of experience can be seen and felt throughout this vehicle. Best of all, the least expensive of floorplans (there are six in total), comes in with a starting price of only $53,165. Yeah, that’s it. But how does something this inexpensive house a group of eight people? And in doing so, keeping them all fed, bathed, and rested? Well, keep reading to find out.
towable of this type, the Voyage, too, comes with an array of floorplans to choose from. The largest, as far as the sleeping capacity is concerned, is the V3639BHL. Yeah, a whole lot of name for a whole lot of vehicle. Personally, I'm not one to care much about electrical and plumbing systems, as these should be standard for any vehicle like this. What I am going to cover, however, is the array of furnishings, appliances, and perks found within and around the Voyage.
The space we have to work with is quite massive. The trailer comes in with 39 ft (11.89 m) in length, 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, and an interior height of 8.33 ft (2.53 m). That's nearly as much headroom as my own home. Within that space there's absolutely everything from modular dinettes to bunk beds and even multiple TV sets.
Since I'm a big foodie, we can start with the furnishings inside the kitchen. All models come standard with a full-size cabinet ware, fridge with freezer, pantry, three-burner cooktop with oven, and even a convection oven. But if you feel like changing a few things around, Winnebago offers a few extra options to juggle with. What I enjoy most is company uses a kitchen island for some of the floor plans. Aside from being practical, it also looks good.
When it comes to sleeping arrangements, the Voyage offers a bedroom usually equipped with a queen bed but also available with a king bed for most models. The rest of the guests are housed in bunk beds, modular dinettes, sofas, and lofts usually found at the rear of this trailer.
Keeping everyone clean is a two-piece shower with glass door, the kind found in many European homes, with a large skylight overhead. A porcelain toilet is also sure to help you feel right at home. An extra-large lav top with stainless steel sink is also available.
Outside we also find several options and perks to extend your living space into the outdoors. Those include exterior speakers, a shower, kitchenette, electric awning with LED lighting, and above all, a walk-on roof decking. Imagine spending the 4th of July in one of these. By the way, if you and your family start putting all your funds in one place, by the time July rolls around, you all should be ready for one amazing weekend.
As for myself, I find this trailer absolutely bonkers. Why? Well, first we have that price. Then we’ve got the space, followed by the furnishings. I can see myself living in one of these for quite some time. I know, I don’t need much.
