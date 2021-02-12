$7K Koala Bear Is the Cheapest Heavy-Duty Teardrop Camper From Rustic Trail

Say hello to the Koala Bear from Rustic Trail Teardrop Campers. If you don't know anything about this company, not a problem; it's one of the reasons why we're here.
This North Carolina-based family-owned business has been creating teardrop campers since 2012 with one goal in mind; create affordable, durable, handcrafted, and easy to tow campers. Since then, these folks have been responsible for over 550 builds, and it doesn't seem like they’re going to stop anytime soon. To understand how much people love their products, if you wanted to order a Koala Bear camper like the one we're talking about today, you have to wait 15 months before your order can be delivered. So let's see why this teardrop camper is such a hot commodity.
The first noticeable trait of the Koala is its size. The living space has a length of 8 ft (2.4 m), width of 5 ft (1.5 m), and height of also 5 ft (1.5 m). The body is mounted on top of a heavy-duty 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) rated axle with 15-in (38 cm) tires. All in all, the camper comes in with a dry weight of 1,110 lbs (503 kg), making it nearly towable with your grandmother's Camry.
Inside, the Koala is a bit different from other trailers you’re accustomed to. There’s no bathroom, no kitchen, and definitely no shower facility. So then why should you even consider it an option? Well, let’s say you’re the kind of person that likes to bathe in a lake or under a waterfall, rather than your local hotel; then this is just perfect for you. Maybe you’re the kind of person that likes to cook their meal over a wood-fueled fire like we’ve been doing for millennia. Maybe you’re a person that like things raw.
construction of the frame, the interior shows us nothing more than a trifold or pull-out queen mattress for folks traveling with a companion or a single twin bed platform for those traveling solo. Other features we find inside is storage space found underneath the bedding and power strip with USB ports.
Now, before you lose your cookies over how this is nothing more than just a box and a bed, understand that there is still plenty of room for you to add on some options. On the Rustic Trail website, the Koala Bear is listed with a starting price of $6,950. If you start clicking options like the 5000 BTU AC unit, you’ll slowly rack up a higher price, but well under $10,000.
So what are you waiting for? If you want it, go get it.
