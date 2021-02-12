autoevolution
Valentine's Day weekend is here, making it the perfect time to take a little intimate road trip with your significant other. But to do that, you need to be equipped with the essentials.

2021 Sportsman Plus Truck Camper Promises to Release Liberty Back Into Our Lives

12 Feb 2021, 8:55 UTC ·
Folks, what you see in the cover photo is the 9-6 Sportsman Plus, the wet bath version. In the spirit of Truck Month, I've decided to bring this long bed truck camper to your attention to show you a bit of what else a truck is good for.

The manufacturer of this wonderful accessory is Northern Lite, a Canadian company whose history began in 1989 when a group of experienced RV builders decided to open their own shop focusing on building fiberglass campers fit for import trucks. In the process, entrepreneurs Mac Donkin and Lloyd Gartrell fell in love with these campers and eventually bought out the company.

Thirty plus years later, this company is still going strong, pushing out lightweight four-season campers like the Sportsman Plus. First, a quick intro into this trinket’s fabrication is needed. These molded fiberglass campers all come with an R7 insulation rating, heated tanks, thermal pane windows, and skylights, plus a myriad of other extras you can tack on. Oh, and apparently there’s a 6-year Structural Warranty in place as well.

Overall, this camper comes in with a dry weight of 2,380 lb (1,079 kg), overall height of 94 in (238 cm), width of 98 in (249 cm), and length of 198 in (502 cm). In that space, you’ll find everything you need to really spend this weekend to the fullest no matter the weather outside. Heck, right now, most of the northern hemisphere is being pummeled by snow, so it might be a good idea to get yourself a camper born and bred in harsh Canadian winters.

As standard, you also receive 2x100W solar panels, a basement storage tray, heated basement, portable generator box, and sliding propane tray. Inside, the arrangement of furnishings has been optimized to accommodate as many necessities as possible. To understand a bit about what you’re looking at, I'm going to tell you a little secret. When Donkin and Gartrell first used a Northern Lite camper, it’s rumored they spent seven months inside it and on the road.

As you walk towards the rear of the camper, to the left is a standing wet bath with a toilet and sink. In other words, the bathroom. Immediately after the restroom, you'll find a U-shaped dinette that can also be transformed into an extra sleeping area. To the right, as you enter the space, a closet is the first furnishing we encounter, followed by the kitchen. Here we find a fridge, three-burner stove, sink with faucet, and plenty of overhead storage space.

From here, the remaining space is reserved solely for a queen-sized bed. All around the bedding, we also find ample storage bins, overhead skylight, and more storage possibilities underneath. Why so much storage? Well, when you’re out on the road for days, weeks, or in some cases, months, it helps to have space to deposit your belongings and tools in case of an emergency.

If you’re worried about the structural strength of the woodwork, don’t be. Solid plywood and hardwood paneling is used in the construction of every wooden surface in the Sportsman. No pressboards or photo finish panels here, folks, just good, rugged construction that’s bound to bring more than just comfort into your life.

My only problem with this camper is the lack of a dealership in Europe, so I'm out of luck. But if you’re in the U.S., Canada, or Australia, give this team some serious consideration. Heck, with an MSRP of $40,460, it’s worth every cent.
