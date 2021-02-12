2021 Sportsman Plus Truck Camper Promises to Release Liberty Back Into Our Lives

Folks, what you see in the cover photo is the 9-6 Sportsman Plus, the wet bath version. In the spirit of Truck Month, I've decided to bring this long bed truck camper to your attention to show you a bit of what else a truck is good for.
The manufacturer of this wonderful accessory is Northern Lite, a Canadian company whose history began in 1989 when a group of experienced RV builders decided to open their own shop focusing on building fiberglass campers fit for import trucks. In the process, entrepreneurs Mac Donkin and Lloyd Gartrell fell in love with these campers and eventually bought out the company.
Thirty plus years later, this company is still going strong, pushing out lightweight four-season campers like the Sportsman Plus. First, a quick intro into this trinket’s fabrication is needed. These molded fiberglass campers all come with an R7 insulation rating, heated tanks, thermal pane windows, and skylights, plus a myriad of other extras you can tack on. Oh, and apparently there’s a 6-year Structural Warranty in place as well.
As standard, you also receive 2x100W solar panels, a basement storage tray, heated basement, portable generator box, and sliding propane tray. Inside, the arrangement of furnishings has been optimized to accommodate as many necessities as possible. To understand a bit about what you’re looking at, I'm going to tell you a little secret. When Donkin and Gartrell first used a Northern Lite camper, it’s rumored they spent seven months inside it and on the road.
As you walk towards the rear of the camper, to the left is a standing wet bath with a toilet and sink. In other words, the bathroom. Immediately after the restroom, you'll find a U-shaped dinette that can also be transformed into an extra sleeping area. To the right, as you enter the space, a closet is the first furnishing we encounter, followed by the kitchen. Here we find a fridge, three-burner stove, sink with faucet, and plenty of overhead storage space.
ample storage bins, overhead skylight, and more storage possibilities underneath. Why so much storage? Well, when you’re out on the road for days, weeks, or in some cases, months, it helps to have space to deposit your belongings and tools in case of an emergency.
If you’re worried about the structural strength of the woodwork, don’t be. Solid plywood and hardwood paneling is used in the construction of every wooden surface in the Sportsman. No pressboards or photo finish panels here, folks, just good, rugged construction that’s bound to bring more than just comfort into your life.
My only problem with this camper is the lack of a dealership in Europe, so I'm out of luck. But if you’re in the U.S., Canada, or Australia, give this team some serious consideration. Heck, with an MSRP of $40,460, it’s worth every cent.
