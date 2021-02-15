Zero-Mile Ducati 1299 Superleggera Was Never Started, Is Pricier Than a V4R

For the past several years, I've had my fair share of motorcycle encounters, as I've attended several trade shows and gone to quite a few racetracks around the globe. But somehow, the Ducati 1299 Superleggera has eluded me due to its rarity, and the only time I've come any close to it was by playing Ride 3, a videogame revolving around the world of motorcycles. While it didn't prove to be as fast as a race-spec Panigale V4, I did manage to lap the Nürburgring on it in under 6 minutes and 30 seconds.
Of course, I will most likely never be able to do such a fast lap on the Nürburgring, especially not on a motorcycle. Chances are I'll probably never get to ride a Ducati 1299 Superleggera on any track either, but I would settle with a short stint around the dealership, just for the bragging rights, that is. But if you've got deep pockets, and your wife wouldn't mind you getting an extra bike, this ad might just raise your interest.
The Ducati 1299 Panigale debuted seven years ago at the Milan Motorcycle Show, and it came as a replacement to the older 1199. Its name pays homage to the town where the bike was manufactured, Borgo Panigale. From the very first moment it was launched, it was going to be quite the hit, with its V2 engine outputting slightly over 200 horsepower - nothing short of impressive for something weighing under 400 lbs (181 kg).
Not long after, Ducati wanted to really turn up the heat, and decided on launching a special edition of their 1299, which would be called the Superleggera. Yes, that is how they say "superlight" in Italy, and you might have heard that term being used by Lamborghini as well. Ducati has managed the seemingly impossible task of shaving off some more weight from the 1299 crotch rocket in a step by step, carefully planned process.
1299 one, and it also produces 10 extra horsepower. They've shaved off 3.7 lbs (1.67 kg) with the carbon fiber monocoque frame and an additional 2 lbs (0.9 kg) with the new swingarm. The new wheels are made out of carbon fiber and are 3.1 lbs (1.4 kg) lighter, and they've also cut down another 4.1 lbs (1.85 kg) with the updated Ohlins suspension.
This may not sound like much if you're thinking cars, but when it comes to sports bikes, the results are phenomenal indeed. We could go on and on about the 1299 Superleggera, but nothing could compare to riding it in real life. This example we found is number 197 out of the 500 that were ever built, and is currently located in the United Kingdom, in Shipley, West Yorkshire. It has never been started, and the asking price is £69,995 ($97,303), which is what you would expect from a brand new Ram TRX for instance.
The real dilemma comes up if you can actually afford the bike. If you keep it as is and tuck it away in a safe spot for the next 20 years, you might make a fortune off of it when you finally sell it. The question is, will you be able to refrain from riding one of the most exhilarating bikes mankind has ever built? Sure, if you can afford a 1299 Superllegera, you might as well get this one, and also buy a stock 1299 and convert that to track use; I guess that would work just fine.
