Older 2015-2016 Ducati 1299 Panigale Models Can Now Get DTC EVO Traction Control

If you own a 2015-2016 Ducati 1299 Panigale
and want to make a leap regarding safety, the Italian motorcycle maker announced it is offering its new DTC EVO as an upgrade for the older model.
10 photos
The Ducati Traction Control EVO was first introduced on the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario, after which it became a standard feature on the normal 1299 Panigale, 1299 Panigale S of 2017, 1299 Superleggera
, and the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition. But now, the system is available as an option for all 1299 as a software upgrade for previous DTC versions found on the 2015 and 2016 range.
The DTC EVO functions as an algorithm that makes the system’s intervention faster and more precise. Using data from the onboard Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), the program constantly evaluates the motorcycle’s lean angle, using it to calculate the degree of intervention to prevent rear wheel spin.
Cornering performance and maximum acceleration in safe conditions are possible as the DTC EVO acts on the throttle body valves and controls the spark and injection advance. The system is particularly great in situations where road grip changes.
On older traction control systems, detection of rear wheel spin sees the control unit intervene to hold the situation in check. When the grip is re-established, the system reduces its intervention until spin reoccurs and so on.
This results in a graph that shows intervention oscillating around a theoretical ‘ideal intervention line,’ which represents the traction limit. The DTC EVO reduces the magnitude of those oscillations thus working closer to the perfect intervention line.
Also, when the system is set to 1 or 2, it adds a new ‘Spin On Demand’ function that lets the bike be ridden at an expert level and still offer a somehow controlled amount of rear wheel spin so it can pivot around its front wheel and complete a more tricky cornering line.
To upgrade your 1299 Panigale to the DTC EVO, just contact your local Ducati dealer where you will get detailed information and pricing.