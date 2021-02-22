Fully Equipped Knaus Boxstar 630 Freeway Camper Van Has It All

What you see in the cover photo is nothing more than the interior of one of the most versatile mobile homes around. It’s called the Boxstar 630 Freeway and is brought to life by none other than German mobile home giant Knaus. This company really doesn’t require any introduction as you’ve seen its beautiful works on autoevolution before. From motor coaches and RVs to camper vans and fifth wheels, this team does it all.
As for the Freeway, this vehicle is ready with everything you might need as you tackle life on the road for a few days, maybe even a week. Of all the Boxstar vehicles that Knaus offers, the Freeway is the longest, with a total length of 636 cm (20.86 ft). Inside, a width of 187 cm (6.13 ft) and height of 218 cm (7.15 ft) outline a vehicle with an unladen mass of 2,810 kg (6,194 lb). Pulling everything along is the Fiat Ducato engine with a 2.3-liter 120 Multijet diesel, front-wheel drive, and 6-speed gearbox.
Now, if you download the list of standard options this vehicle comes with, you’ll end up downloading 13 pages of PDF format specs, 4-5 pages of which list only the standard and extra features. The rest include vehicle data and general dependencies and guidelines. Those 4-5 pages, however, mention every little piece of equipment that's going to make your life a living heaven. And oh, what heaven it’s going to be.
enter the Freeway, straight ahead you’ll see the dining room, right behind the driver’s seat. Aside from the booth seating that is part of the area, the driver and passenger seat too can be rotated to join in the festivities. Immediately to the left of the entrance, the kitchen is made available. Here, you’ll find access to a two-burner cooker with a sink and faucet. One of the main features here is the massive 90-liter (23-gallon) fridge with a freezer. Plenty of storage space for goods and utensils is found throughout this and other areas of the camper.
Throughout the entire vehicle, materials like aluminum, woods, polyethylene foam, soft-touch side wall cladding, and stitched leathers are used to make your stay as cozy as possible. Several other systems and features like heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical are also in place, but there’s not much else to say about these systems as they should be standard no matter the mobile home you purchase.
Speaking of cozy, one area you’ll be pleased with is the bedroom. At the rear of the vehicle, you can find two single beds that can be connected to form one large bed. Overall, with a few added features, the Freeway can fit a group of five guests maximum. Plenty of overhead storage options are also found in the bedroom, along with windows all around to offer a view of the outside world.
not all manufacturers feel a restroom is necessary. What? I don’t know what that’s all about. It seems like some folks just like a really raw experience. But the Knaus team is made up of cultured folk and has included a shower booth with patented sliding doors to keep the rest of the space dry, a cassette toilet, and a washstand. A sliding mirror and storage compartments are plentiful here as well.
Honestly, what more could you want. The extra packages? There are more available than you ever thought possible. Listen, it’s a German-engineered mobile home. Those words alone should say it all. If you've read this far to learn the price, you’ll have to go through a dealership, and that’s always difficult to gauge as middlemen fees are quite chaotic these days.
