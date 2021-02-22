Artist Makes 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 More Like a Muscle Car With GT500 Features

To be clear, we love the fact that Ford has made the Mustang more like a sports car. This has been happening steadily over the years, with changes to the suspension, chassis, and engine. But there's no law that says a Mustang Mach 1 can't look like a classic muscle car as well.
Like the GT350 before it, the Mach 1 feels like it's trying to be a rival to European sports cars. There's nothing wrong with that, as customers are indeed buying it for precise handling. But there's really no shame in loving a 1970 model and wanting to see some of its features on here.
Adding simplicity has become a trademark of YouTuber TheSketchMonkey, so we're not surprised this is what he wanted to do with the Mach 1. This is likely to be the last version of the current Mustang generation, an important member of the muscle car family. Thus, imagining it with a different look will get the artist quite a lot of attention.
With the liquify filter at work in his rendering timelapse, the artist begins to tell a different story for the 1967 Mustang GT500, which is the reference photo for the makeover. In his mind, this is a mental person with anger issues and bulging eyes, unaware of his power... so basically it's the Hulk. But the crease over the top of the lights projects an almost sad personality, and it's these features that get infused into the Mach 1.
Revisions are also added to the headlights, which now have a vague resemblance to the late-model Fox Body in our opinion. A few more sharp corners are added to the A-pillars and side profile. So there you have it, a simplified version of the 2021 Mach 1 has been rendered before your eyes.
While we contemplate if the rendering was successful or not, let's also consider the retro makeover for the Chevy Camaro he did, as well as the Mach-E-inspired electric muscle car from a few months back.
