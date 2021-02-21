Baby Ford Mustang Logo Looks Too Surprised to Be Taken Seriously

Say the word Mustang, and the first thing that comes to mind is power. Whether we’re talking about the American free-roaming horse, or the North American Aviation P-51 that rained death from above during the Second World War, or the muscle car made by Ford since the 1960s, there’s no denying the hold this name has over people.
Presently, it’s not the horse nor the plane people most associate with the name Mustang. It’s the Blue Oval muscle car, the best-selling one in its segment for year, that hits the right spot. And its image is forever linked to that of a galloping pony, the nameplate’s logo since its arrival onto the market.
Named Mustang after dodging the bullet on other names considered by the carmaker for its new model, like Avanti, Torino (it would eventually make it into the market as a mid-size car), or Cougar (this one would be passed over to Mercury), the car was matched to this horse ever since its beginning.
The design of the first Mustang logo is believed to have been the work of a guy named Phil Clark, and shown for the first time on a concept called Ford Mustang I, a vehicle that has nothing in common with the muscle car that was to be born a few years later, save for the name and logo.
As with anything Ford does, there was endless debate about the logo, with teams of designers arguing about anything from the colors to the be used on the direction the emblem should face. In the end though, all that bickering left us with one of the most recognizable symbols of the modern world, from any field.
This is why imagining how the Mustang logo would have looked as a foal might seem like sacrilege. Yet this didn’t stop British leasing startup LeaseFetcher from rendering the Mustang logo as a baby horse, just like they did with Lambo’s Raging Bull an Ferrari's Prancing Horse.
Just like in both other cases, the innocence (and surprise, just look at the foal's eyes) depicted by the logo has nothing in common with what the car has come to stand for, but sure is cute, like all things baby.
