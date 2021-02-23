This Custom 1956 Ford F-100 Is 20 Years Old, Still Makes Jaws Drop

You instantly recognize you're faced with a great custom build when you can tell the year the base vehicle comes from, but you have no idea when it was remade. Just take a look at this Ford F-100. One can tell it’s from the second generation, but if it weren’t for the spoiler in the title, one might have thought this is a brand new build.
Well, it’s not. The truck was brought to its current shape no less than 20 years ago, and for a number of years it wasn’t kept in a garage somewhere, but used as a daily driver. And it barely shows.
Presenting itself to the world in champagne pearl paint - the likes of which you only get to see on “Lexus' most premiere models” - and with a matching interior that looks delicious, the F-100 comes from 1956, the final year of the second generation. And now it proudly carries its shaved body close to the ground thanks to the benefits of an air ride suspension system.
With all-steel running boards and a longer-looking rear, thanks to the extension of the fenders by 3.5 inches (8.8 cm), the truck moves along under the power provided by a monster of an engine - we’re talking about a supercharged 460ci (7.5-liter) topped by a 6-71 blower. An undisclosed amount of power is sent to the wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission, while the breathing needs of the engine are handled by a stainless-steel exhaust system.
The truck is presently part of a collection of cars titled Larry Winkler. Together with 35 other vehicles and about 45 motorcycles from the same group, it is going under the hammer in March during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
No estimate as to how much the truck is expected to fetch was made, and the F-100 is selling without reserve.
Presenting itself to the world in champagne pearl paint - the likes of which you only get to see on “Lexus' most premiere models” - and with a matching interior that looks delicious, the F-100 comes from 1956, the final year of the second generation. And now it proudly carries its shaved body close to the ground thanks to the benefits of an air ride suspension system.
With all-steel running boards and a longer-looking rear, thanks to the extension of the fenders by 3.5 inches (8.8 cm), the truck moves along under the power provided by a monster of an engine - we’re talking about a supercharged 460ci (7.5-liter) topped by a 6-71 blower. An undisclosed amount of power is sent to the wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission, while the breathing needs of the engine are handled by a stainless-steel exhaust system.
The truck is presently part of a collection of cars titled Larry Winkler. Together with 35 other vehicles and about 45 motorcycles from the same group, it is going under the hammer in March during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
No estimate as to how much the truck is expected to fetch was made, and the F-100 is selling without reserve.