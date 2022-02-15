autoevolution
This 1978 Ford F100 Concept Is Actually a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Underneath

15 Feb 2022, 09:30 UTC ·
Never in a million years did anyone think the future of hot rodding would go electric. Well, Ford Motors is laying the foundation for that reality with the Ford F100 Eluminator Concept truck. Jay Leno got the exclusive chance to review and drive this restomod with Ford's Future Electric's boss Dave Pericak.
The Ford F100 Eluminator Concept truck made a buzz when it debuted at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Part of its charm, unlike most restomods at the event, is that it's an in-house Ford project  in the shape of a full-on classic truck with an EV powertrain underneath.

But it wasn't the only classic to EV restomod at the event. Toyo Tyres stand had a stanced 900 HP Tesla-Powered Chevrolet C10 truck. Another attraction was a timeless classic Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 that made 253 HP and, perhaps the most iconic, a 1972 Plymouth Satellite running on a Tesla Model S motor.

Ford's 1978 Ford F100 Eluminator is a hot topic for one reason, the team took a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT's drivetrain and put it under the classic truck.

The 1978 F100 initially came with an inline six engine punching out 113 HP. The power figures almost quadrupled to 480 HP with the Mach-E GT's drivetrain. Let's not forget the part where it's a project developed by the Ford Performance team, the same team that brought back the 24-hours of Le Man's victory 50 years after beating Ferrari.

Ford says the 1978 F100 restomod runs on a custom chassis, but with all the bits and pieces from a Mach-E GT Performance Edition. It also runs on Mach-E GT suspension and 19-inch wheels compared to the original 15-inch.

The interior is a refresh from the retro 1978 cabin with leather-stitched seats, Mach-E steering, cluster, and screen. For that old-vibe feel, you also get hand-cranked windows and that old-school wind noise cruising down the road.

Ford is offering the motor as a crate for $4,000, and the carmaker says it's the first electric crate motor in the industry. The crate motor sold out four days after its 2021 SEMA debut.

