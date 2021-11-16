1963 Ford F-100 Restomod Is Actually a Toyota Camry Underneath

When it comes to restoring a classic car with modern parts, something we also know as restomodding, shops and owners usually go with components from the same company. But some people opt to take it up a notch and mix parts from rival automakers. This 1963 Ford F-100 is one of those builds.
Remember the Corvette-powered, 1948 Ford F-Series truck that we covered earlier in 2021? Quite the blasphemous build, right? Well, you better sit down because the 1963 F-100 you're looking at ditched its American underpinnings for a Japanese engine and front frame. And they're not truck parts either, as both came from a Toyota Camry.
Originally powered by either an inline-six or a V8, this fourth-generation F-Series now gets juice from a four-cylinder mill. There's no specific info about the donor car, but apparently, the unit is a 2.2-liter of the 5S-FE variety, which means it comes from a fourth-generation Camry.
Produced from 1996 to 2001, the XV20-gen Camry was sold with the four-cylinder engine mentioned above and a 3.0-liter V6 in the United States. The four-banger was rated at 130 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque.
But the engine isn't the only Camry-sourced part in this truck. The transplant also included the four-speed automatic transmission and the front section of the frame. With the Camry's front chassis and suspension grafted onto the Ford frame, the truck is now a front-wheel-drive vehicle. Quite the big departure from F-Series tradition, right?
But while the underpinnings are more Toyota than Ford, this F-100 looks almost stock on the outside. The exterior has been restored down to the last bolt, and it now sports a fetching white-over-blue two-tone livery, while the chrome trim looks fantastic.
Custom touches include a front grille from a 1964 Mercury, a redesigned tailgate, and a lowered suspension. The original wheels have also been dropped for 15-inch rollers with Moon discs. If I didn't know any better, I'd say this truck just got back from the Bonneville Salt Flats.
The interior is a combination of classic and modern features. There's a leather-trimmed split-bench, a GPS-driven speedometer, and a modern audio system with a seven-inch touchscreen and a 1,200-watt amplifier. The air conditioning system was also sourced from the Toyota Camry.
An unusual but interesting build, this old F-100 is proof that some people still think outside the box when it comes to restomods. And while a Chevrolet V8 crate engine would have made things a lot more interesting in the performance department, the Toyota mill should compensate through reliability and better fuel economy.
If you're into unconventional restomods, the Toyota-powered F-Series is being auctioned off via Hemmings as we speak. The bidding is at only $900 with two days to go, but the auction comes with a reserved price, so I wouldn't bet on it being a complete bargain.
