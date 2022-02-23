2023 Honda CR-V Unofficially Mixes HR-V Cues With Acura MDX Design to Look Posh

Not long now and the current, fifth-generation Honda CR-V is going to be retired towards the greener pastures of car Valhalla. Before that happens, though, fans might be enticed to peek under the prototype cloaking device.
Heavily camouflaged test mules of the sixth-generation compact crossover SUV have been caught on several occasions by our spy photographer partners last year. Even better, the next CR-V was not only hard at work on the streets but also dutifully prepared its design patents for official approval.
Naturally, with all the available information and armed with the knowledge that its next iteration will borrow design cues from the newly-minted HR-V sibling, it is not that hard to bring to life a bigger mental picture. Still, that does not mean we mind when automotive pixel masters try to leave nothing to the imagination.
Case in point. Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has thought intensely about Honda's sixth-generation SUV. And, probably after careful HR-V consideration, he also decided to add his posh twist into the mix. Which probably makes this unofficial CR-V depiction entirely wishful thinking.
However, given the fact he decided to splice HR-V genes with Acura MDX luxury DNA on top of the next CR-V compact crossover SUV breed means, this unofficial iteration has been elevated to premium status. And that is never a dreadful thing for a mainstream product... if it manages to keep an affordable price tag.
As for the CR-V, this is a positive example for a CGI expert that sometimes produces genius results out of digital mashups. And other times ,he comes up with horrendous creations that feel like true abominations. Alas, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. So, we are not going to hold it against anyone of this CR-V/HR-V/MDX project is not exactly their cup of tea...
