2023 Honda CR-V Design Patent Shows HR-V Styling Cues

Currently in its fifth generation, Honda redesigned the CR-V from the ground up for the 2017 model year. Given how much time has passed since then, the sixth generation is due to launch in 2022 for MY23.
Prototypes donning production body panels were spied as early as March 2021. Coming courtesy of Kurdistan Automotive Blog, this design patent serves as a preview for the upcoming redesign. As the headline implies, HR-V styling cues galore although the side profile is akin to the outgoing CR-V.
A generic-looking front grille is complemented by slim headlights. The design patent further shows just enough room for a front plate, a mesh-style lower grille, and two small intakes on the extremities of the front bumper.
Pictured with generic-looking alloy wheels of the five-spoke variety, the CR-V further boasts front door-mounted side mirrors while the outgoing CR-V is rocking A-pillar side mirrors. Also gifted with a shark-fin aerial, the next-generation model is perfectly fine in terms of exterior design.
Most likely related to the Civic, the compact utility vehicle will be offered with both front- and all-wheel drive. A 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine may serve as the standard powertrain for the U.S. market. In the base LX trim level that’s currently priced from $26,400 excluding destination charge, this mill cranks out 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet (243 Nm).
Only available with a continuously variable transmission, the North American variant is further offered in the guise of a fuel-sipping hybrid that belts out a combined 212 ponies and 232 pound-feet (315 Nm) of torque.
Spy photos of camouflaged prototypes are suggesting a longer wheelbase than the current generation, which is why a three-row option is heavily rumored on forums and in the automotive media. As for the European CR-V, it will probably follow in the footsteps of the all-new HR-V with a hybrid four-pot powertrain. Known as the Vezel in Japan, the HR-V e:HEV for Europe is rated at 129 horsepower (131 ps) and 186 pound-feet (253 Nm) of torque.
