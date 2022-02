2023 Honda CR-V Design Patent Shows HR-V Styling Cues

Prototypes donning production body panels were spied as early as March 2021. Coming courtesy of Kurdistan Automotive Blog, this design patent serves as a preview for the upcoming redesign. As the headline implies, HR-V styling cues galore although the side profile is akin to the outgoing CR-V.A generic-looking front grille is complemented by slim headlights. The design patent further shows just enough room for a front plate, a mesh-style lower grille, and two small intakes on the extremities of the front bumper.Pictured with generic-looking alloy wheels of the five-spoke variety, the CR-V further boasts front door-mounted side mirrors while the outgoing CR-V is rocking A-pillar side mirrors. Also gifted with a shark-fin aerial, the next-generation model is perfectly fine in terms of exterior design.Most likely related to the Civic, the compact utility vehicle will be offered with both front- and all-wheel drive. A 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine may serve as the standard powertrain for the U.S. market. In the base LX trim level that’s currently priced from $26,400 excluding destination charge, this mill cranks out 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet (243 Nm).Only available with a continuously variable transmission, the North American variant is further offered in the guise of a fuel-sipping hybrid that belts out a combined 212 ponies and 232 pound-feet (315 Nm) of torque.Spy photos of camouflaged prototypes are suggesting a longer wheelbase than the current generation, which is why a three-row option is heavily rumored on forums and in the automotive media. As for the European CR-V, it will probably follow in the footsteps of the all-new HR-V with a hybrid four-pot powertrain. Known as the Vezel in Japan, the HR-V e:HEV for Europe is rated at 129 horsepower (131 ps) and 186 pound-feet (253 Nm) of torque.