2023 Honda CR-V Spied in Europe, Side Reflectors Hint at Possible US-Spec Model

Honda has already started road-testing the new generation CR-V. Our spies managed to capture it on camera for the first time earlier this year , and now the compact crossover has returned, in what is the most revealing set of spy shots yet. 26 photos



A mandatory feature for all cars sold in the United States, the front side reflectors could hint at a possible



Moreover, the longer overhangs signal a possible larger overall footprint, which would inevitably open up more space inside that could be used to add a third row of seats.



Zooming in on certain pics, you will be able to briefly see the new interior design of the 2023



As this is our second unofficial sighting of the all-new CR-V, details surrounding the powertrain lineup are still scarce. However, we would expect it to be sold with electrified power on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, be it as a self-charging or plug-in hybrid. A gasoline unit, or perhaps more, should be offered in the United States, likely paired to an automatic transmission.



