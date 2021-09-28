2023 Honda CR-V e:HEV Already Envisioned, Time to Get Electrified Everywhere?

Although Honda merely premiered the fifth-generation CR-V half a decade ago in the fall of 2016 (in Detroit), the Japanese automaker is already eager to come out with the next iteration. Hopefully, one that’s more sustainable everywhere.
The current CR-V is a full hybrid (of the new e:HEV type) on the Old Continent. But the American version can also be had as a conventional version instead of a traditional hybrid featuring a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine with an electric motor and an e-CVT gearbox. And since the Japanese company is already hard at work testing the 2023 CR-V prototypes, we might have a glimmer of hope about the next iteration being even more sustainable.
For now, all we have are the compact crossover SUV prototypes that were caught by our spy photographer collaborators on a couple of occasions this year. Although fully dressed in thick black-and-white camouflage, the new styling isn’t hard to decipher, along with the possible expansion of its dimensions.
And, just to put all that into the proper (though unofficial) perspective, the good folks over at motor.es have decided to get rid of the dizzying camouflage for a better look at the possible design of the new generation. And, by the looks of it, there is some great news for Honda aficionados.
The Japanese carmaker is careful with the way it transforms the CR-V. After all, we are dealing with one of its best-selling vehicles around the world – but especially in the United States. Because the latest batch of spy photos seem to depict the CR-V's final prototype form, we can easily imagine this rendering to be as accurate as possible.
Sure, one always needs to have a look at it with a grain of salt, but at least the changes will go in the same general direction. And it’s a positive one, with the CR-V looking a tad more elegant and mature than ever before. Unfortunately, just a single front three-quarters perspective is currently provided, so we can’t have a virtual look at the undressed rear end just yet.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, European versions are expected to continue to carry the e:HEV badge. And perhaps it’s time we see the newly minted electrified powertrain make a sustainable appearance on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean as well.
For now, all we have are the compact crossover SUV prototypes that were caught by our spy photographer collaborators on a couple of occasions this year. Although fully dressed in thick black-and-white camouflage, the new styling isn’t hard to decipher, along with the possible expansion of its dimensions.
And, just to put all that into the proper (though unofficial) perspective, the good folks over at motor.es have decided to get rid of the dizzying camouflage for a better look at the possible design of the new generation. And, by the looks of it, there is some great news for Honda aficionados.
The Japanese carmaker is careful with the way it transforms the CR-V. After all, we are dealing with one of its best-selling vehicles around the world – but especially in the United States. Because the latest batch of spy photos seem to depict the CR-V's final prototype form, we can easily imagine this rendering to be as accurate as possible.
Sure, one always needs to have a look at it with a grain of salt, but at least the changes will go in the same general direction. And it’s a positive one, with the CR-V looking a tad more elegant and mature than ever before. Unfortunately, just a single front three-quarters perspective is currently provided, so we can’t have a virtual look at the undressed rear end just yet.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, European versions are expected to continue to carry the e:HEV badge. And perhaps it’s time we see the newly minted electrified powertrain make a sustainable appearance on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean as well.