2022 Nissan Frontier Digitally Morphs Into Rugged, Futuristic Pro-4X Titan Warrior

All-new for the 2022 model year, the Nissan Frontier has truly become a North American model, distinct from the internationally marketed Navara/Frontier. So, it should better compete with the mid-size hero trucks.
Models such as the Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, and (above all) the Toyota Tacoma represent the high-sales prize for Nissan’s new generation 2022 Frontier. It’s already available starting this month across nationwide dealerships from an MSRP of $27,840. That would be the entry-level Frontier S King Cab 4x2, of course.
Meanwhile, the flagship Pro-4X can go all the way up to $37,240 and is one of eight available Crew Cab variants. All of them, naturally, feature the same powertrain. That would be a new, direct fuel injected, 3.8-liter V6 mated from the get-go with a single transmission choice, an efficient nine-speed dual-clutch.
But what happens when someone wants to pair the King Cab with the Pro-4X grade? Well, if you’re dwelling across imagination land, just like Jim – the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media – that's entirely possible. Albeit, only as an unofficial CGI project.
And just to make sure we understand it’s entirely wishful thinking, the pixel master has also paired this 2022 Frontier King Cab Pro-4X with the design features of the 2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept truck. Not that we have something to complain about the rugged-yet-futuristic new looks, but we feel the twist isn’t entirely needed.
After all, the 2022 Frontier comes with its assertive styling and while it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, our own two cents indicate they did a respectable job at standing out in the mid-size pickup truck crowd. Sure, beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder, so we’re not going to hold it against anyone who would rather prefer this version of the Pro-4X.
Frankly, while the Titan Warrior cues probably won’t make it on any Frontier any time soon, some of the details wouldn’t look out of place. Especially those orange cues or the glossy black elements, which shouldn’t be too hard to implement across series production, if Nissan wished so.
