Dodge Challenger R/T Shines Dark Like a Restomod Black Hole in Fast Widebody CGI

While it has just three generations under its belt, the Dodge Challenger is certainly one of the obvious suspects when discussing the muscle car mania. And it seemingly looks great whether it’s old or new.
Of course, it also helps that Dodge’s head honchos were brilliant enough to allow the contemporary Challenger to look exactly like a blown-out modern revival of the 1970 to 1974 original. After all, it’s been an incredible example of enduring success, with the current version being already more than three times as long-lasting as its illustrious predecessor.
But we’re not here to discuss the modern Challenger. At least, not directly. This is because Rostislav Prokop, the virtual artist behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, has decided that “old is gold.” And we certainly agree, even though he doesn’t mean that quite literally – there's no golden Challenger in sight. Instead, we are dealing here with a menacingly dark restomod.
The classic first-generation Challenger is a great herald of the 1970s. And with that, it seems that another automotive decade has been featured by this pixel master – which has been giving us an interesting entry for each age over the past few virtual projects. So, after a dual-tone 1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe for Hot Rod vibes, and a two-tone Buick Regal to remind us of the crazy 1980s, here’s a Challenger for the roaring ‘70s.
Naturally, it also comes with its twist. The (very) dark gray is as subtle as it gets, while the widebody aero kit isn’t. And it works wonders, along with all the other restomod references. Such as the deep-dish alloys clad in meaty-wide rubber, the LED lights front and back, the huge braking kit, or the crimson full cage seen lurking inside.
We have no idea what’s hiding under the air-scoop hood, but we do get a few hints after looking at the description more attentively. So, the hashtags give us the pick between SRT8, Demon, and SRT Hellcat. Clearly, it’s anyone’s choice... as long as it’s fully Moparized!
