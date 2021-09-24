Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. Tesla Model 3 Drag Race Proves V8 Is Still King

Concerned that internal combustion engines are slowly dying? Well, you should be, but that’s a totally different topic that would span across numerous paragraphs. As we’ve previously said, until the imminent ICE ban, we should still enjoy some of the magnificent vehicles powered by dead dinosaurs.
There are many that deserve their 15 minutes of fame, including the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a muscle car that was pretty much born for drag racing. Sure, it may not be the quickest, but on a good day, it definitely has the grunt to teach an important lesson about fast takeoffs and straight-line accelerations to blue-blooded exotics.
Packing a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that feeds on air through the grille and hood scoop, the Challenger SRT Hellcat is a force to be reckoned with, on the condition that those holding the wheel know what they are doing.
The 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque fed to the rear wheels rocket it to 60 mph (96 kph) in just over 3 seconds, all the way up to 199 mph (320 kph). With a $61,465 MSRP for the 2021 model year, it does not break the bank either.
Now, over the years, we have seen tons of videos showing the Challenger SRT Hellcat trying its luck against all sorts of machines. It won some, it lost others, but in the end, it remained victorious in the eyes of its fans. But can it actually put a Tesla in its corner?
That’s a tricky question, because it all depends on the configuration of the electric machine and the knowledge of the person sitting in the driver’s seat. In this instance, you’re about to watch a quarter-mile battle between the Hellcat and a Model 3, which proves that ICE-powered cars still have a lot of life left in them, and every once in a while, they can beat fast EVs.
