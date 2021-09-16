Dodge Viper Widebody Stealthily Blends in With Quiet Neighborhood Atmosphere

Chances are, if anyone laid out their eyes on a real-world Dodge Viper, the memory of the American sports car will forever remain imprinted. By many accounts, it’s one of those models that has poster car DNA written all over it.
And for good measure, since the Viper has always been eager to stand out in any crowd. Both visually and from a technical standpoint. Created as a true performance machine, the Viper had many downsides and just as many hero traits. So it’s no wonder that Dodge kept reviving it after taking production breaks in 2007 and 2010 – 2012.
Right now, it’s probably forever gone (could anyone imagine an EV reinvention without the crazy V10 under the long hood?), but it won’t be forgotten any time soon. Even if the Viper sometimes only makes a virtual reappearance. Rostislav Prokop, the European pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, has a soft spot for American muscle – but also for the Viper sports car, as it turns out.
So, with the Viper being one of his all-time favorite cars, he recently decided to showcase a personal vision featuring the V10-equipped monster. Naturally, the Dodge hasn’t arrived on the streets of a quiet neighborhood in stock form and instead features a widebody kit. It clearly owes many of its traits to the factory-stock Viper ACR, such as the massive wing and diffusor assembly seen at the back.
But it also comes with enough personal DNA to warrant a second look. So, upon further inspection, we noticed a curious change: the side exhausts have moved forward, just behind the front wheels. Additionally, the gray paint lends the American sports car a very stealthy appearance, as if trying to blend in unbeknownst to anyone.
Still, fans think the suburb has an Old Continent vibe and we tend to agree. So it would be rather hard to try and hide this widebody apparition among the VW SUVs and Audi sedans we see dwelling in the background. Especially if the Viper decides to fire up that mighty 8.4-liter V10 and put to work all those 650 ponies bright early in the suburb’s morning.
Right now, it’s probably forever gone (could anyone imagine an EV reinvention without the crazy V10 under the long hood?), but it won’t be forgotten any time soon. Even if the Viper sometimes only makes a virtual reappearance. Rostislav Prokop, the European pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, has a soft spot for American muscle – but also for the Viper sports car, as it turns out.
So, with the Viper being one of his all-time favorite cars, he recently decided to showcase a personal vision featuring the V10-equipped monster. Naturally, the Dodge hasn’t arrived on the streets of a quiet neighborhood in stock form and instead features a widebody kit. It clearly owes many of its traits to the factory-stock Viper ACR, such as the massive wing and diffusor assembly seen at the back.
But it also comes with enough personal DNA to warrant a second look. So, upon further inspection, we noticed a curious change: the side exhausts have moved forward, just behind the front wheels. Additionally, the gray paint lends the American sports car a very stealthy appearance, as if trying to blend in unbeknownst to anyone.
Still, fans think the suburb has an Old Continent vibe and we tend to agree. So it would be rather hard to try and hide this widebody apparition among the VW SUVs and Audi sedans we see dwelling in the background. Especially if the Viper decides to fire up that mighty 8.4-liter V10 and put to work all those 650 ponies bright early in the suburb’s morning.