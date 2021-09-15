Pint-Sized Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2022 Nissan Frontier Get Into “Will It Fit” Battle

Hyundai’s 2022 Santa Cruz pickup truck is a hot commodity, there is no doubt about that. Little as it may be, the South Korean automaker managed to snatch America’s fastest-selling new car title away from the ‘Vette for August.
According to recent research conducted by iSeeCars.com, the 2022 Ford Maverick competitor needs just eight days on average to sell, followed by the C8 Chevy Corvette (8.3 days) and the Mercedes-Benz GLS (8.7 days). Naturally, that’s good news for the automaker that dared to have a go at the (almost) forgotten compact truck segment.
Meanwhile, Nissan just started deliveries of the 2022 Frontier midsize pickup truck. Pricing kicks off at almost $28k and the class jump brings with it a proper body-on-frame construction along with a five-foot (over 150 cm) bed for hauling duties. That would be as opposed to the SUV-derived unibody construction of Santa Cruz and its smaller four-feet (123 cm) cargo space.
But of course, until the 2022 Maverick comes out to play, people will find all sorts of “apples-to-oranges” comparison ideas for the 2022 Santa Cruz. So after testing its mettle via some off-roading trials and premiering the new “Will It Fit” segment with the Hyundai (all videos embedded below), the pint-sized pickup truck is back for another go, courtesy of the good folks over at The Fast Lane.
This time around, the second episode of the “Will It Fit” series sees the 2022 Frontier do a cargo space battle with the truck of the hour, the 2022 Santa Cruz. There is a payload surprise waiting at the very end, but we also recommend checking out any of the other fitting attempts – the guys were kind enough to give us all the necessary timestamps in the description.
As for our two cents, we reckon that for its size, Hyundai’s Santa Cruz has proven a redoubtable opponent for the larger and more tow-capable 2022 Nissan Frontier...
