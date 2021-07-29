2022 Honda HR-V e:HEV Becomes the Sole Offering in Europe, Has 52.3 MPG Economy

Although we still don’t know the specific looks of the North American flavor, which is rumored to be different from the European and Japanese versions, there are still new things to be learned about the 2022 Honda HR-V. Such as the fact that it will only be offered as a hybrid with proprietary e:HEV technology on the Old Continent.
Slowly, but steadily, all secrets of the third-generation subcompact crossover SUV are being unraveled. Officially, because it seems that Honda likes to give us information with a teaspoon. As far as the 2022 HR-V in Euro-spec is concerned, we just found out the e:HEV will be the sole offering. No more regular ICE versions for the Old Continent, as the automaker tries to honor its pledge of electrifying all “mainstream models in Europe by the end of 2022.”
So, after the last partial revelations about the specifics of the Old Continent HR-V, it’s time for more exact details. The new iteration is scheduled to hit European dealerships from late 2021, but again there are no prices to discuss. Instead, we do know a little more about Honda's two-motor hybrid technology that is now offered as a standard perk.
It seems the 96 kW (131 PS/129 hp) and 253 Nm (186 lb-ft) rating was for the e:HEV powertrain’s total power output, not just the 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline engine as we initially thought. Disappointing, right? Well, at least the automaker promises the “effect is an effortless and comfortable journey, whether traveling through urban areas or cruising at high speed on motorways.”
And it’s also going to be an efficient one. The hybrid system produces CO2 emissions from 122 g/km (WLTP) and is rated for fuel efficiency at 52.3 mpg / 4.49 l/100 km (WLTP). Of course, Honda's exclusive use of the hybrid powertrain isn’t a surprise, considering that both the larger CR-V and the Jazz hatchback are also solely offered with a hybrid powertrain in Europe.
And it does come equipped with a B-range for the auto box with selectable energy recovery levels, as well as a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in a sensible 10.6 seconds.
