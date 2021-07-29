2022 Honda HR-V e:HEV Becomes the Sole Offering in Europe, Has 52.3 MPG Economy

More on this:

1 Honda Accord 2.0T Auto Drags Races Honda Civic Type R, They're Not Even Close

2 2022 Honda Civic Type R Returns to the Scoop Arena With Big Wing, Three Pipes

3 Honda Is Open for an Alliance, Wants Cheaper EVs for All

4 VW Golf 8 GTI Clubsport Track Battles Honda Civic Type R for 2WD Fun Supremacy

5 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Gets Digital Redesign to Look Wagon-Like