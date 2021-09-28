2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Unofficially Dresses Up in Green, Also Fits the Aero Bits

Following the recent outing of the first official photo with the uncamouflaged 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 performance version, we noticed a pattern. One of carefully placing online breadcrumbs for everyone to happily chew upon.
Back in July, General Motors unleashed a short video teaser to entice aficionados about the fall’s release of its Z06 hero. The American-made FPC (flat-plane crank) V8 engine clearly sounded rad. Then, in August, Chevy further teased the first performance-oriented C8 iteration with a motorsport twist. And the announcement about the exact reveal date.
But, as it turned out one day late September 2021, October 26th was just the premiere date, not the first time we got to see the 2023 Corvette Z06 peel off its camouflage. After so many spy shots and the cool one-month-like-clockwork teaser campaign, a silver-gray example shone brightly to impress everyone with its (known) widebody makeover.
Naturally, as one of the hottest automotive commodities in the world, the C8 Corvette Z06 has already come to the attention of virtual artists. The pixel master behind the Monaco Auto Design (aka monacoautodesign) account on social media, was probably among the first. So, it’s only natural there wasn’t much time for ample modifications.
Instead, the teased 2023 Z06 was quickly dressed up in a potentially exclusive green color. And he also gave the “game-changer” model all the aero bits on offer, just for good measure. Right now, we have no idea if such a shade will even be up for grabs on the real thing. But it does provide ample contrast against the black aero bits, as well as draw attention to a possible (CGI) crowd.
And that’s probably all anyone can do. The rest will be up to the mighty technical specifications. Which, according to the rumor mill, include a new 5.5-liter LT6 V8 engine with DOHC and (a Voodoo V8-like) flat-plane crankshaft. All in all, superbly high revs are expected, along with 617 hp and some 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of twisting torque.
