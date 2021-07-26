2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Could Use Magnesium Transmission Casing, Possibly More

June's Solar Eclipse Made This Amazing Dark Smudge on Our Planet

Remember how back in April an entire batch of C8 Corvette development cars was spotted during a massive prototype outing that occurred in Marietta, Ohio? Back then we noticed that not all cars had the same exhaust system outlet placements, implying that we may be dealing with various instances of the all-new 2023 Z06.Now that Chevrolet itself has teased the upcoming fall introduction of the 2023 C8 Z06, complete with a cool soundcheck of the rad flat-plane crank LT6 V8 engine, it’s only natural for more information to get unearthed. It seems the good folks over at the Rick Corvette Conti channel on YouTube and the Vette Titans social media group have circled back to the tested prototypes to showcase the findings that were uncovered during one night of commando-style action.You can hear all about the story and how it unfolded (with praise for the guard, who almost made it impossible to snatch the footage) but the good stuff – aka the Corvette stuff – kicks off at 7:40 mark. From there it is revealed the Corvette enthusiast that mounted the sneak attack on the prototypes has seemingly uncovered evidence of advanced material usage. More precisely, it seems that magnesium alloy might be used for the Tremec dual-clutch gearbox casing.Of course, we all need to be taking everything with a grain of salt, as these development prototypes can be just intermediate stages to the final production examples of the Z06. Besides, even the aficionado notes that he doesn’t believe these prototypes had the finished design on the body during testing, at least when it comes to the rear-end styling.Naturally, only time will tell... Additionally, the Vette Titans group also speculates that General Motors might prepare even more lightweight surprises, possibly going as far as using a magnesium engine block on the Z06.