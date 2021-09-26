The C8 Chevy Corvette HP and Drag Wars Are Done for Now, So What Comes Next?

But fret not, because a few valiant entities dared rise to the challenge. And it’s been incredibly interesting to see the C8 Stingray horsepower and quarter-mile dragstrip wars between them.
So, just as a side note, the GM team decided to rewrite the Corvette playbook with the early 2020 introduction of the eighth generation. They ditched the front-engine RWD setup for a balanced mid-engine one and never looked back.
The fan base did the same and the Corvette has become one of the most coveted and hottest sports cars in recent times. But, as everyone knows very well, there is one problem. With just the Stingray to play with, there are just 495 horsepower (when fitted with the Z51 package) coming from the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine. This is certainly more than enough for most people (zero to 60 mph/96 kph in less than three seconds!), but not for all of them.
And in a social-media-crazed world, there’s reason to imagine that one can even construct a business-like scenario from owning a C8. That’s exactly what happened with Youtuber Emelia Hartford, who skyrocketed from her unknown status through trial and error alongside her dual-tone Phoenix. She got up to hosting official Chevrolet events. Virtual ones, it’s true (2nd annual Cruisin’ the USA in Your Chevrolet) but she also has billboard ads nowadays...
held the quarter-mile C8 world record (at 9.36s) as well. But, of course, she really cannot compete with an aftermarket outlet at the same level. That’s a bit obvious as almost every time she managed an achievement, the good folks over at FuelTech USA (who acknowledged hers and other efforts in good sportsmanship) came out with their benchmarks.
Recently, Anderson Dick, the founder and CEO of FuelTech USA not only got one record for the tuner sector, but snatched two for keeps. So, after completing a successful dyno run to showcase no less than 1,350 whp, he and the team were also ready to test the mettle at the Virginia Motorsports Park. Once there, they progressed to a new quarter-mile record ET of 9.017 seconds at a trap speed of 154 mph (248 kph).
So, there’s just one question to be asked: what happens next? Well, there are several answers. For example, individually speaking, Emelia Hartford has decided to take some time off while the C8 gets its clutches redone. She’s in Hawaii, as far as we know. But she’ll be back with more content, rest assured.
Looking at the larger picture, I reckon that most will give up spending time and money on the Stingray soon enough. Either because they will consider the highest feasible level has been achieved, or because everyone will start focusing on the upcoming C8 Corvette Z06.
With a motorsport-derived engine and a higher horsepower count (rumor mill says at least 600 ponies), the new iteration will certainly represent an even higher entry point into the crazy C8 Corvette horsepower and drag racing wars!
