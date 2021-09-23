2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Gets Caught in Minor Traffic Jam Close to the Nurburgring

It’s been over a month since we last laid eyes on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06, but that doesn’t mean that the automaker has stopped developing it. In fact, prototypes still get tested on the road and track, like this one that was caught not far from the infamous Nurburgring a few days ago.
Sporting the same psychedelic camouflage on its body, the mid-engine super sports car born on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean and tested in Europe became the focus of the camera lens as it was driving by. The latest video of it reveals more of that glorious V8 engine noise and even shows it in a minor traffic jam.
In the looks department, the 2023 Corvette Z06 can be easily differentiated from the regular Stingray, if you know where to look. For instance, it has a bigger chin attached to the front bumper, larger side air intakes, canards, and new rear bumper. The fixed wing will help it corner better, and the quad exhaust pipes are still positioned in the middle. For what it’s worth, the wheels look new too.
The upcoming Z06 model, which was inspired by the C8.R racing car, is expected with lots of carbon fiber. As a result, it should be lighter than the Stingray, and with the flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8 mounted behind the seats, it will be faster too. The engine’s output and torque have yet to be confirmed, though it has been reported that it will kick out nearly 620 bhp and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm).
Chevrolet will officially lift the curtain for the new Corvette Z06 in a little over a month from today, on October 26. The first units are expected to arrive in showrooms in not long after, at a premium over the Stingray that starts at $60,900 in the United States.
