Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

4 2020 Renault Zoe Reveals New Face With Clio-Inspired Design

3 2020 Renault Captur Spied Undergoing Winter Tests, Looks More Advanced

2 2020 Renault Clio Grandtour Rendered, But Is it Coming?

More on this:

2019 Renault Twingo Shows Up In Geneva As Sales Continue To Plunge

Having replaced the Quatrelle in 1992, the Twingo sold well for a long, long time in Europe. But before the introduction of the third generation in 2014, something went wrong. 21 photos



For starters, the Twingo got more expensive because of the switch from front to rear-wheel drive. The lack of a Renault Sport model didn’t help either, but that pales in comparison to how hard it is to open the hood to top up the windshield washer fluid. In other words, the Twingo III happens to be more expensive, more fiddly, and less sporty than the second generation.



Despite the introduction of a mid-cycle refresh for model year 2019,



As expected of a has-been, the Twingo models brought by Renault to Geneva didn’t attract too much of a crowd. Passersby went straight to the likes of the Megane RS and Alpine A110, and looking at the bigger picture, we can’t help but empathize with the urban dweller.



The facelift consists of a more expressive fascia up front and more chrome garnish. Nothing major was changed in the cabin, and this is all too apparent in terms of stalks, infotainment, and gear lever. In addition to the visuals, Renault added the



Both the SCe 75 and TCe 95 come with a gasoline particulate filter, thus complying with the latest emissions standards. On the downside, Renault still can’t make a case for an electric drivetrain despite the fact smart has one and the Zoe is more popular than ever. Missed opportunity? You betcha! The problem was – and still is – dwindling demand for A-segment vehicles such as the Twingo and smart forfour. The highest point for the French hatchback in the 2000s was 2009 when Renault sold 174,409 units. Since then, sales plunged to 84,766 cars three years ago, 77,326 two years ago, and 86,221 examples of the breed in 2018. The question is, what went wrong?For starters, the Twingo got more expensive because of the switch from front to rear-wheel drive. The lack of a Renault Sport model didn’t help either, but that pales in comparison to how hard it is to open the hood to top up the windshield washer fluid. In other words, the Twingo III happens to be more expensive, more fiddly, and less sporty than the second generation.Despite the introduction of a mid-cycle refresh for model year 2019, Renault pulled the Twingo out of the United Kingdom over these catastrophic sales. smart isn’t doing too hot either, deciding to go all-electric instead of pushing on with internal combustion engine options.As expected of a has-been, the Twingo models brought by Renault to Geneva didn’t attract too much of a crowd. Passersby went straight to the likes of the Megane RS and Alpine A110, and looking at the bigger picture, we can’t help but empathize with the urban dweller.The facelift consists of a more expressive fascia up front and more chrome garnish. Nothing major was changed in the cabin, and this is all too apparent in terms of stalks, infotainment, and gear lever. In addition to the visuals, Renault added the SCe 75 three-cylinder to the engine options list, available with a manual or dual-clutch transmission.Both the SCe 75 and TCe 95 come with a gasoline particulate filter, thus complying with the latest emissions standards. On the downside, Renault still can’t make a case for an electric drivetrain despite the fact smart has one and the Zoe is more popular than ever. Missed opportunity? You betcha!