autoevolution

2020 Renault Captur Rendered With Clio Inspiration

30 Jan 2019, 21:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A few days ago, Renault revealed the all-new generation of its Clio supermini, which we've been following for a while now. The same platform will be used by the Captur II, perhaps even the styling.
11 photos
2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe
French carmakers have this strange idea that fancy LED headlights should have added LED elements. The ones Peugeot put on the 508 are like tiger fangs, but Renault uses a design which we can only describe as "monkey tails" on its cars that followed the Megane.

The Clio is no exception. If you ignore the fancy new headlights and 3D taillights, its design is mostly the same as before. Could this happen to the Captur too? If that's the case, it will look a bit like this rendering by Kleber Silva.

It wouldn't exactly be the boldest thing in Europe, which is a problem considering a number of other small crossovers have come out since then. One example is the VW T-Cross, though the Skoda version looks even more promising. However, we're not sure Renault is in any trouble.

Last year, the Clio was the most popular car in its segment and the second-most-popular overall with almost 300,000 deliveries. It's ahead of the Polo, which arguably looks newer. The key to its success seems to be obtainable and approachable design.

We know nothing about new engines, but for a while now, we've speculated about a new 1-liter turbo. The 1.3-liter turbo with up to 140-150 HP should also be offered on the Captur S. Rumors also talk about an RS version, while a Captur Coupe has already been spied with a spicier body style.

Looking at the new Clio, we feel that Renault stepped up its game in the interior department most of all. Their floating tablet infotainment could be one of the best in the class, and the rest of the cabin has an airy feel to it that contrast with mostly black alternatives from Ford and the German lot.
Renault Captur Renault Clio 2020 Renault Clio RS 2020 Renault Captur Captur II Renault
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
RENAULT models:
RENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeRENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT Megane RS 5 DoorsRENAULT Megane RS 5 Doors CompactAll RENAULT models  
 
 