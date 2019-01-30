NASA Shouts Louder in the Hope of Waking Up the Opportunity Rover

2020 Renault Captur Rendered With Clio Inspiration

Looking at the new Clio, we feel that Renault stepped up its game in the interior department most of all. Their floating tablet infotainment could be one of the best in the class, and the rest of the cabin has an airy feel to it that contrast with mostly black alternatives from Ford and the German lot. French carmakers have this strange idea that fancy LED headlights should have added LED elements. The ones Peugeot put on the 508 are like tiger fangs, but Renault uses a design which we can only describe as "monkey tails" on its cars that followed the Megane.The Clio is no exception. If you ignore the fancy new headlights and 3D taillights, its design is mostly the same as before. Could this happen to the Captur too? If that's the case, it will look a bit like this rendering by Kleber Silva. It wouldn't exactly be the boldest thing in Europe, which is a problem considering a number of other small crossovers have come out since then. One example is the VW T-Cross , though the Skoda version looks even more promising. However, we're not sure Renault is in any trouble.Last year, the Clio was the most popular car in its segment and the second-most-popular overall with almost 300,000 deliveries. It's ahead of the Polo, which arguably looks newer. The key to its success seems to be obtainable and approachable design.We know nothing about new engines, but for a while now, we've speculated about a new 1-liter turbo. The 1.3-liter turbo with up to 140-150should also be offered on the Captur S. Rumors also talk about an RS version, while a Captur Coupe has already been spied with a spicier body style.Looking at the new Clio, we feel that Renault stepped up its game in the interior department most of all. Their floating tablet infotainment could be one of the best in the class, and the rest of the cabin has an airy feel to it that contrast with mostly black alternatives from Ford and the German lot.