2020 Renault Captur Spied Undergoing Winter Tests, Looks More Advanced

Renault has just pulled the covers off its all-new Clio supermini hatchback but is also developing a new Captur crossover. The second-generation model was spied undergoing testing, and even though it's similar to its predecessor in overall design, we have a lot to talk about.

The Captur RS makes more sense than ever, but it's currently just a rumor. What's not a rumor is the " The Captur is one of the most popular crossovers in Europe, so Renault can afford to add more technology which its customers were asking for. This will make it more expensive, sure, but also competitive.The prototype hits at self-parking systems and adaptive cruise control (see the radar at the bottom of the bumper). The interior will also witness a revolution, thanks to Renault design boss Laurens van den Acker, who admits perceived build quality was an issue. Still, there are areas where they cut back, such as using drum brakes at the back, as VW did with the Polo.The new Captur should be available with a 9.3-inch portrait-angled touchscreen on the dash and a 10-inch digital dash. Also, we're pleased to note that climate control buttons are making a comeback, ones which are easy to spot and use.The engine range is not 100% clear at this point. Even though Renault was rumored to have developed a 1.0-liter turbo, they still developed the 0.9-liter in the Twingo even further. But that's another kind of car, and maybe space restrictions were to blame. Regardless, the 1.3-liter gasoline turbo is guaranteed to be offered here, with outputs probably ranging from around 120 to 160 horsepower.The 1.5-liter diesel, now fitted with exhaust after treatment, will continue to be popular, but a 48-volt mild-hybrid version is also on the cars. The powertrains haven't been finished yet, but Renault plans to add plug-ins to nearly every model in the next few years.The Captur RS makes more sense than ever, but it's currently just a rumor. What's not a rumor is the " Captur Coupe, " which has been spied even before this prototype.