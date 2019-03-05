2020 Renault Clio Unveiled in Geneva

Introduced in 1990 as Renault’s proposition for the European B-segment, the Clio has grown to become the carmaker’s flagship model, with 150 million units sold since. At the Geneva Motor Show, the fifth generation of the Clio was presented this week.

44 photos



Showing a more “mature body styling and an entirely revamped interior,” the new Clio aims to continue the success of its bloodline in the years to come, offering European customers the choice between several special variants, including the RS Line and Initiale Paris.



Visually, the exterior of the model comes with ribs on the front hood, a bigger grille, and a more pronounced front bumper, as well as a central air scoop for better air cooling. Because of the 14 mm trimmed off the length of the car and the 30 mm cut from its height, it also looks more aggressive.



The highlight of the new generation is, however, the interior, sporting a design Renault calls Smart Cockpit. It translates to the widest screens in the segment, and an overall look “inspired by higher-end segments, both in terms of perceived quality and available technology.”



Engine wise, the new



This unit uses a 1.6-liter gasoline engine paired to two electric motors and a 1.2 kWh battery. In this configuration, and taking into account the regenerative braking system, Renault says the new Clio can “drive up to 80% of the time in all-electric mode in the city, for a gain of up to 40% in fuel consumption compared with a conventional internal-combustion petrol engine in an urban cycle.”



