1988 Chevy Camaro ZZ632/1000 Sounds and Looks Totally Rad at Zero Effs Given

One day in late October, Chevrolet serendipitously raised the bar across the crate motor game by slapping the ICE-fan world a neat gift. It’s wrongly named ZZ632/1000 as it suggests that it makes 1,000 horsepower (to the crank). But the truth is we are dealing with 1,004 ponies, which is more than what Bugatti’s Veyron (1,001 ps/987 hp) used to offer.
But of course, we’re in 2021 and although everything is about the EV revolution over in GM’s corner office stratosphere, the lower Chevrolet Performance levels probably didn’t get the memo. So, they came up with a 632ci big-block V8 engine that makes a mountain of horsepower on pump gas. That’s 10.3-liters of displacement for anyone not speaking Imperial (units).
Naturally, the all-new ZZ632 crate motor isn’t for the faint of heart, both literally and figuratively. The reasoning is simple. Not only do you have more than 1,000 ponies at your disposal when stock (so imagine a supercharger or better fuel on top of that). But it also costs more than a brand-new Silverado or Camaro at almost $38k.
Luckily, the good folks over at Hoonigan Industries (with Ken Block as HHIC – Head Hoonigan In Charge) didn’t have to use their cash to get their hands on a unit. Instead, Chevrolet Performance chipped in and sent them an example the day after the unveiling of the crate motor. That’s also when their around-the-clock saga of building something with it began. After all, they were going to bring it to SEMA just a short three weeks from then.
previously. Instead, their 1988 ‘Maro was a third-generation representative and a rascal at that.
So, the Camaro Sport Concept was announced just a few weeks ahead of its actual SEMA Show debut. Which is like no pressure. After all, in attendance, there were cool little builds – like the 40 prototypes from Ford and its partners or a 900-hp Tesla-powered Chevrolet C10 electro-restomod. But of course, after countless extra work hours, the great folks over at Hoonigan and all their comrades in tuning shenanigans managed to pull this off. And allow the Camaro to look and sound rad while giving “zero effs.”
Let me explain that. I’m not trying to talk dirty about the build project, or the people involved with it. Instead, let’s just imagine that in 2021, this slang expression is not merely about the inability to care. More so, it’s not even about giving less than two cents on something, per se. It's more about an “I’m over it” full ignoration of haters, trolls, and bullies.
pushing the envelope and reaching out above what you are supposed to be able to deliver.
Do check out the trio of initial episodes about the Camaro build project, the almost insurmountable obstacles faced by the team, and the way they humorously vented steam and found a solution for everything. Now that’s high-quality entertainment if you ask me. With an automotive DIY twist, as always.
Now, don’t get me wrong, it could have been better. For example, we still don’t know how many ponies go to the wheels, even though the crew went to Redline Performance for a little dyno session. No worries, though, as I feel that we have not yet seen the last of this ZZ632 Camaro!
But of course, we’re in 2021 and although everything is about the EV revolution over in GM’s corner office stratosphere, the lower Chevrolet Performance levels probably didn’t get the memo. So, they came up with a 632ci big-block V8 engine that makes a mountain of horsepower on pump gas. That’s 10.3-liters of displacement for anyone not speaking Imperial (units).
Naturally, the all-new ZZ632 crate motor isn’t for the faint of heart, both literally and figuratively. The reasoning is simple. Not only do you have more than 1,000 ponies at your disposal when stock (so imagine a supercharger or better fuel on top of that). But it also costs more than a brand-new Silverado or Camaro at almost $38k.
Luckily, the good folks over at Hoonigan Industries (with Ken Block as HHIC – Head Hoonigan In Charge) didn’t have to use their cash to get their hands on a unit. Instead, Chevrolet Performance chipped in and sent them an example the day after the unveiling of the crate motor. That’s also when their around-the-clock saga of building something with it began. After all, they were going to bring it to SEMA just a short three weeks from then.
previously. Instead, their 1988 ‘Maro was a third-generation representative and a rascal at that.
So, the Camaro Sport Concept was announced just a few weeks ahead of its actual SEMA Show debut. Which is like no pressure. After all, in attendance, there were cool little builds – like the 40 prototypes from Ford and its partners or a 900-hp Tesla-powered Chevrolet C10 electro-restomod. But of course, after countless extra work hours, the great folks over at Hoonigan and all their comrades in tuning shenanigans managed to pull this off. And allow the Camaro to look and sound rad while giving “zero effs.”
Let me explain that. I’m not trying to talk dirty about the build project, or the people involved with it. Instead, let’s just imagine that in 2021, this slang expression is not merely about the inability to care. More so, it’s not even about giving less than two cents on something, per se. It's more about an “I’m over it” full ignoration of haters, trolls, and bullies.
pushing the envelope and reaching out above what you are supposed to be able to deliver.
Do check out the trio of initial episodes about the Camaro build project, the almost insurmountable obstacles faced by the team, and the way they humorously vented steam and found a solution for everything. Now that’s high-quality entertainment if you ask me. With an automotive DIY twist, as always.
Now, don’t get me wrong, it could have been better. For example, we still don’t know how many ponies go to the wheels, even though the crew went to Redline Performance for a little dyno session. No worries, though, as I feel that we have not yet seen the last of this ZZ632 Camaro!