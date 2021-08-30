2021 Ford Bronco With Solid Axle Swap Up Front Is Getting Ready for SEMA 2021

3 The TFL 2021 Ford Bronco Looks Absolutely Fantastic With Two Bestop Tops

As opposed to the JL/JLU Wrangler, the 2021 model year Ford Bronco features double-wishbone independent front suspension. Available with a Dana AdvanTEK differential or Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential, this design has three advantages over a straight axle. 19 photos



Coming courtesy of DelFAB owner Kyle Delfel and TruckGuru owner Cris Payne, the Bronco in the Instagram post below is believed to be the first solid front axle conversion in the world. Based on the canvas top, black grille, cheap-looking headlights, plastic mirror caps, and badgeless front fenders, it’s only natural to assume that we’re looking at the base trim level.



Pictured with 40-inch tires, beadlock wheels, and manual hubs, the four-door overlander used to retail at $33,200 excluding taxes when it was completely stock. Kyle says that more upgrades are in the offing over the next weeks leading up to SEMA, upgrades that cover the exterior of the family-sized Bronco, interior, and the engine bay. The companies involved in this project are Mickey Thompson, 4 Wheel Parts, RFS Motorsports, RIGID Industries, Racktec (previously Razerrack), as well as Prismatic Powders.



Kyle doesn’t mention a thing in regard to what’s in the offing for the powerplant. The peeps at Hennessey Performance Engineering are currently developing the



