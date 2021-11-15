Rich Rebuilds Checks SEMA Show Options for Seamless EV Conversions

Rich Benoit had loads of fun when Fox 5 reported the SEMA Show focused on electric cars while presenting his ICE-T (Internal Combustion-Engined Tesla). In his newest video, he confessed he also felt a little guilty about the situation. If his car stole attention from real electric cars in the tuning show, it was only fair that the YouTuber presented what was available for them there. And we are glad he did so.

9 photos