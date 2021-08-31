1956 Chevy C10 Truck Monik Digitally Mesmerizes Us Ahead of the Real SEMA Arrival

Now that summer is almost over, a lot of the aftermarket eyes are focusing on the upcoming 2021 SEMA Show (November 2nd to 5th). And they need to get their hands working as well because the event is nearing.
As far as automotive virtual artists are concerned, we can see them divided into a couple of categories: those who create CGI projects that will forever remain just wishful thinking, and those who blend this artistic pleasure with real-world projects from time to time. Emmanual Brito, the pixel master behind the personalizatuauto account on social media, is certainly part of the latter category.
Over time, we have noticed he tends to work a lot with Ricardo Lopez from Customs by Lopez Auto Body shop. And their latest ensemble project has the makings of an epic showcase, particularly because they’re not doing it for a single customer but to show the entire world their mettle on the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the 2021 SEMA Show.
Naturally, the virtual artist is coming up with visualization ideas for the final build, while Ricardo and the team do all the hard work backstage. For now, as far as we know, the truck doesn’t have a real body. Instead, the aftermarket shop is busy tinkering with the crimson-painted chassis and Ridetech coilover suspension setup.
Next up in line could be the Baer brakes upgrade along with the MagnaFlow exhaust system. We also noticed a set of red-stitched and quilted bucket seats with custom Monik badges, but for the time being, there’s no word on what the C10 will hide under the hood. Hopefully, it’s a very red big-block Chevy of some sort.
After all, judging by the CGI models shared by the virtual artist and the body shop, it seems the ‘56 Chevy will go for a subtle silver theme on the outside, doubled by a stand-out in any crowd crimson atmosphere everywhere else. Also, notice there’s a hint towards the red madness on the exterior – the slammed C10 truck has a singular red stripe across the entire width of the tailgate...
