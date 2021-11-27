Warning: Looking at This Chevy Camaro on 34-Inch Wheels Could Cause Seizures

Unlike the aging Dodge Challenger, or the Ford Mustang, which is more of a wheel curber, the Chevrolet Camaro can actually go around corners at relatively high speeds.
However, the owner of this car couldn’t be bothered with that, so he decided to make it look like an extremely flashy horse carriage, bar the four-legged pulling power.
It may not be the latest generation Camaro, which acts more like a sports car than a true American muscle, but its predecessor. Still, that doesn’t make it less forgiving, because, between us, it’s a bit prettier when no one messes around with its OEM design, and very potent, especially in the ZL1 flavor.
The 34-inch alloys, whose pattern was not replicated on the steering wheel surprisingly, are not the first thing that one sees, as that would be the ostentatious foil, wrapped around the entire exterior. With a bigger ground clearance than most crossovers and SUVs on sale today, no puddle is deep enough for this Camaro on stilts, but then again, we reckon that it won’t see much rain, nor driving for that matter, but that’s another story.
Best had with purple-blocking eyewear, the cabin is just as gaudy as the exterior. On top of that, the owner is definitely fond not only of the big wheel trend adopted by the car industry, though he’d probably oversize it even more, but the massive screens equipping certain models too.
All you have to do to believe it is see the ginormous display mounted in front of the passenger, which sits next to two additional screens. The dashboard panel had to be heavily modified in order to make room for them. The same goes for the door cards, which host additional displays, and many speakers, because if you don’t see the car coming, then you will most definitely hear it.
It may not be the latest generation Camaro, which acts more like a sports car than a true American muscle, but its predecessor. Still, that doesn’t make it less forgiving, because, between us, it’s a bit prettier when no one messes around with its OEM design, and very potent, especially in the ZL1 flavor.
The 34-inch alloys, whose pattern was not replicated on the steering wheel surprisingly, are not the first thing that one sees, as that would be the ostentatious foil, wrapped around the entire exterior. With a bigger ground clearance than most crossovers and SUVs on sale today, no puddle is deep enough for this Camaro on stilts, but then again, we reckon that it won’t see much rain, nor driving for that matter, but that’s another story.
Best had with purple-blocking eyewear, the cabin is just as gaudy as the exterior. On top of that, the owner is definitely fond not only of the big wheel trend adopted by the car industry, though he’d probably oversize it even more, but the massive screens equipping certain models too.
All you have to do to believe it is see the ginormous display mounted in front of the passenger, which sits next to two additional screens. The dashboard panel had to be heavily modified in order to make room for them. The same goes for the door cards, which host additional displays, and many speakers, because if you don’t see the car coming, then you will most definitely hear it.