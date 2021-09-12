LOL of the Week: Batmobile Gender Crisis Edition, Hungry Mustang Owner, and More

A great source to see some of the most laughable ones is Reddit, and since we’ve kind of ignored their ‘weird’ car mods thread for the past week or so, we put together a short list comprising the silliest.
So, let’s kick it with a Tesla Model S that simply cannot decide on what its gender is. For one, it has a pink wrap, big bat wings attached to the rear fenders, a Batmobile decal on the frunk, and eyelids – gee, it’s been a while since we’ve seen these on a car. The owner, presumably the man half out through the open door, seems happy about it, and that’s all that matters in the end.
Chevrolet Camaro has managed to squeeze itself into this story by getting a lot of silly mods. For one, it has a massive apron that makes it look like a snowplow, and bolt-on fender flares, something that Liberty Walk would probably approve of. A ginormous wing sits on the trunk lid, and the dark red paint finish is complemented by certain matte black additions.
We briefly mentioned negative camber in the intro, but that’s hardly enough to describe this Nissan 350Z. The once fine Japanese sports car has extremely wide rear wheels, bolt-on fender flares, and new bumper. As for the paint finish (or is that a wrap?), it combines silver for the top part and black for bottom.
No rat rod culture can prepare you for this OTT Kia Stinger. The sports sedan has a custom wrap that makes the whole body look like it’s in dire need of some TLC or, as a Redditer put it, “nature found a way to make plastic rust.” Hey, look at the bright side, at least the owner will never have to wash and polish it again.
Sometimes, you don’t need to go over-the-top with the mods on your vehicle to make it look ridiculous. No, sir, because a simple badge is enough to do the trick. Don’t believe us? Well, just take a look at this Ford Mustang, whose owner decided to tell everyone what their favorite dish is via six letters flanking the pony logo on the trunk lid.
Reddit, where users remembered an old joke that says you can add the word ‘an*l’ in front of every Ford model and it would make sense. Moreover, it works with vehicles from other brands just as well, though not with the final entry to this story: a BMW E36.
The old 3er has made its way here for the simple fact that it features a purple velvety wrap on most body panels, with only a small part of the front bumper and side mirror casings having a leopard-like look. The giant hat on the roof completes the exterior makeover, and by the looks of it, the cabin has a similar touch.
So, before scrolling back up again and exploring the pics of the said vehicles in the image gallery, which one do you think deserves to be crowned the stupidest of them all? We’d probably go for that Ford Mustang, as it sends the most vibrant message of them all, but hey, fell free to take your pick!
