Banana Tree Becomes Unlikely Pothole Warning Sign in Florida

A man from Florida has decided to take a stand against potholes that remain ignored despite the dangers that they pose. Instead of complaining on the internet, he planted a banana tree in a pothole on the road that leads to his business.
The idea came to his mind after the business owner attempted to fix the private road himself, several times, by filling the potholes with cement. The street in question is seen as a private road by local authorities, which means that the official stance of local authorities on the matter is that business owners must maintain private roads themselves.
The reason above is why the the man who placed a banana tree in a pothole did not get a fine for tampering with a public road. Other business owners or homeowners have done similar things across the years in other countries, but doing so on a public road can bring a world of trouble to those who attempt to fix potholes on their own, so refrain from doing that.
If your street has one or several potholes that need attention, do not attempt to copy this idea, because it might lead to other issues, the legal kind, which can be worse than a pothole. If the road is public, complaints to local authorities will eventually work, especially if they are filed by several people who live on that street.
Maintaining a street is no easy or cheap task, and business owners have been through a lot in 2020. The man explained his gesture to a local TV station by saying that he wanted to put something obvious in the pothole to make sure nobody gets hurt because of it. A banana tree was the best solution for the issue, or it appears to be until someone drives into it.
Numerous potholes are not the only problem on Honda Drive in south Fort Myers, Florida. After heavy rains, the street gets flooded, and business owners and customers alike must struggle with avoiding potholes or driving through water collected on the street.
The reason above is why the the man who placed a banana tree in a pothole did not get a fine for tampering with a public road. Other business owners or homeowners have done similar things across the years in other countries, but doing so on a public road can bring a world of trouble to those who attempt to fix potholes on their own, so refrain from doing that.
If your street has one or several potholes that need attention, do not attempt to copy this idea, because it might lead to other issues, the legal kind, which can be worse than a pothole. If the road is public, complaints to local authorities will eventually work, especially if they are filed by several people who live on that street.
Maintaining a street is no easy or cheap task, and business owners have been through a lot in 2020. The man explained his gesture to a local TV station by saying that he wanted to put something obvious in the pothole to make sure nobody gets hurt because of it. A banana tree was the best solution for the issue, or it appears to be until someone drives into it.
Numerous potholes are not the only problem on Honda Drive in south Fort Myers, Florida. After heavy rains, the street gets flooded, and business owners and customers alike must struggle with avoiding potholes or driving through water collected on the street.