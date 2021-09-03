Mad Parking Skills Land This Florida Man a DUI Charge

More on this:

1 Drunk Driving Prevention Tech Will Arrive Thanks to U.S. Infrastructure Bill

2 Florida Man Ditches One Cop Car, Steals Another During Crazy Pursuit, GTA-Style

3 Charges Dropped Against Racer After He Crashed Gemballa Mirage GT Into Five Cars

4 Can’t Make This Up: Drunk Driver Arrested for Doing 100MPH With Airbags Deployed

5 Florida Man Reinvents Reverse Parking in His Cadillac XTS