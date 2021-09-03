Mad Parking Skills Land This Florida Man a DUI Charge

Red Bull may boast of giving you wings, but alcohol can give you mad parking skills. One Floridian is ticking off a first even for Florida Man, with a parking job so bad and awesome that it landed him in trouble with the police.
First off, no, Red Bull has nothing to do with this story. Alcohol does, and the story itself should serve as a warning to never be this kind of a driver: don’t drink and drive, or you’ll be risking your life, as well as that of those around you.
On Monday, the Clearwater Police posted on Facebook a series of photos of a very strange parking job: a Lexus RS SUV partially hanging off the pier on Coronado Drive, at some distance from an actual parking lot. With most of the front end hanging off, it was a wonder the driver had been able to get out. But he did do that and then seemingly wandered off after he “parked” the car, leaving it with the driver's door open.
According to the police, finding the SUV in such a precarious position led to an investigation of drunken driving since they suspected only a drunken person would do something like this. They were right: the Miami Herald reports that the investigation concluded with a DUI charge against a 38-year-old man who has since been released on his own recognizance. The publication doesn’t offer more details.
As you can imagine, this sloppy, dangerous but partially awesome as well parking job did not fail to strike a chord with the online audience. The story has attained near-viral status once the police published it, and with good reason. If you think about it, it would take a sober driver lots of skills and even more courage to pull something like this off.
This isn’t to say that what the Floridian did was in any cool or admirable, but if there was a prize for awesomely stupid, he’d win it.
